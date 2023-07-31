Ferrous Sulfate Market Size to Reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-31— /EPR Network/ —

Global Ferrous sulphate market is projected to reach US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%.Ferrous sulphate is an iron salt that is produced as a by-product of the sulphate process used to make titanium dioxide (TiO2). Numerous industries, including agriculture, construction, animal nutrition, etc., employ ferrous sulphate extensively.

Fertilizers frequently contain ferrous sulphate, which gives plants the iron they require. Ferrous sulphate increases the mineral content of the diet because it is often used as a component in cattle and poultry feed. It also helps animals thrive and serves as a blood tonic for livestock.

Key Players

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Crown Technology, Inc.

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Venator Materials PLC.

Guangxi Jintao Titanium Co.Ltd.

Chemland Group

Key Points Covered in the Ferrous Sulfate Report:

• The Ferrous Sulfate market study often examines important trends, risks and incentives, components, industry conditions, and difficulties in the global market.

• The report employed a variety of data and graphs to present a more complete picture of the Ferrous Sulfate market.

• The global analysis contained a preliminary assessment of the industry’s size as well as a full review of the sector.

• This research gives a fast snapshot of the current situation of worldwide regions. The Ferrous Sulfate report includes top sellers, unions, stores, malls, and enterprises.

• The report also contains comprehensive insights into the market segmentation.

How demand is Growing for ferrous sulfate in the water treatment sector?

Government laws are strict when it comes to how industrial effluent is treated before it is released into the environment. These laws will raise demand for ferrous sulphate because of its significant use in the treatment of wastewater.

According to China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection, and Quarantine, in 2018, the pH of sewage discharged from the outlet of a ship’s sewage treatment plant should be between 6 and 8.5, and the content of suspended solids should be lower than 35 mg/L. Ferrous sulphate is used to eliminate any waste or suspended water.

Given the aforementioned factors, it is expected that during the projection period, demand for ferrous sulphate would rise at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Secondary research comprises an in-depth investigation of stock prices, retail transactions, and other relevant facts. Domestic and global politics, new buying patterns, composite economic predictions, technical breakthroughs, and the environmental implications of the Ferrous Sulfate sectors are all thoroughly examined.

Furthermore, it contains a specialized segmentation focusing on a number of categories, allowing for a comprehensive examination of any consumer goods. Similarly, the study estimates Ferrous Sulfate market share based on existing and predicted market growth.

Elements including drivers, share, size, market revenues, potential and problems, important players, domination nations, changing Ferrous Sulfate market dynamics, economic instability, and other competitive features are thoroughly recognized by experts SWOT, PESTEL, primary and secondary research procedures, and different analytic procedures are used to develop the consumer study.

The thesis includes a wide range of themes, such as important product offers, industry history, important statistics, risk analysis, marketing and sales strategies, product growth, recent advancements and new product releases, innovation and progress, and a variety of Ferrous Sulfate business practices.

Industry Research

By Type : Monohydrate Heptahydrate

By Grade: Food Grade Technical Grade

By Application: Water Treatment Agriculture Pigment Cement Animal Feedstock Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



