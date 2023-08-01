FasterCapital Announces Launching its Funding Services for Series A startups.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Funding is announcing its complete financing services for Series A startups as part of its Raise Capital program. FasterCapital works with the entrepreneurs to identify exactly the amount of money needed to be raised for their series A round and in setting the startup valuation.

FasterCapital is connected with a wide network of angel investors who invest in Series A startups. FasterCapital matches the startup with the right angels and VC firms based on the startup industry and countries of operations. FasterCapital’s team also contacts banks, lenders, and VCs that provide funding for Series A startups through this service.

The services also provides startups with valuable angels’ feedback on their documents and business to help them figure out how they can improve before pitching to other investors.

Entrepreneurs can get this service by applying online, and it is part of the comprehensive financing support that FasterCapital offers to startups through its Raise Capital and Idea to product programs.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “Many Series A startups require more h-notch support due to increased competition and other business challenges. We are glad to help them face these challenges and succeed in closing their Series A round through this service.”

