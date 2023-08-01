Clinical Supply Co. Unveils Aloe-Shield Advanced™ Glove: Redefining Dental Comfort & Performance!

Fairfield, OH, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Clinical Supply Company, a leading provider of dental clinical supplies, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Aloe-Shield Advanced™ glove. This breakthrough product is set to revolutionize the dental industry by delivering unmatched comfort, performance, and protection for dental professionals.

The Aloe-Shield Advanced glove is meticulously designed to address the common challenges faced by dental practitioners. Unlike traditional gloves, it is crafted with a unique blend of advanced materials and manufacturing processes that set it apart from the competition. One of the key differentiators is the exclusive infusion of low dermatitis certified pure aloe extract, which promotes healing and nourishes the skin.

The glove features Accelerator Free technology, which can help combat dermatitis, type 4 allergies, and latex-related issues. By eliminating accelerators commonly found in gloves, it minimizes the risk of dermatitis and allergic reactions, ensuring a safer and more comfortable experience for dental professionals. With the combination of the low dermatitis certified pure aloe extract, which can promote healing, and the Accelerator Free technology, which can combat dermatitis, type 4 allergies, and latex, the Aloe-Shield Advanced glove provides comprehensive protection and care for professionals with various skin sensitivities and allergies.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Aloe-Shield Advanced glove to the dental community,” said Adam Schuh, Vice President of Clinical Supply Company. “This glove is a game-changer in terms of comfort, protection, and overall user experience. It combines cutting-edge technology, quality materials, and the soothing properties of aloe extract to provide dental professionals with a glove that truly enhances their daily practice.”

The Aloe-Shield Advanced glove offers several remarkable features that make it a top choice for dental professionals:

1. Superior Comfort : The form-fitting and soft texture of the glove, combined with the pure aloe extract coating, ensures exceptional comfort, reducing hand fatigue during long procedures.

2. Enhanced Protection : Manufactured with the highest-quality nitrile, these gloves provide reliable barrier protection against contaminants, ensuring a safe and hygienic environment for both professionals and patients.

3. Optimal Performance : The super stretch and textured surface of the glove provide superior grip and elasticity, enabling precise movements and dexterity during delicate procedures.

One of the remarkable aspects of the Aloe-Shield Advanced glove is its affordability. Despite its advanced features and unique benefits, Clinical Supply Company is offering a special promotional price during the launch period. Customers can now purchase a box of 200 gloves, double the usual quantity, at an incredibly discounted price of $9.95, down from the regular price of $12.50.

To showcase the excellence of the Aloe-Shield Advanced glove, dental hygienist Johnsie Bullock-Johnson, RDH from Wake Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, shared her experience. She stated, “I love the ease of putting the Aloe Shield gloves on. Once I had them on, the feel was like no other glove I have ever worn. My doctor and a dental assistant also tried the gloves and loved the fit and comfort of the Aloe Shield glove. I highly recommend it to all dental professionals.”

To request samples of the Aloe-Shield Advanced glove, dental professionals can visit the Clinical Supply Company website at https://clinicalsupplycompany.com/pages/glove-samples-request. The company encourages professionals to experience the comfort and performance firsthand without any obligation.

About Clinical Supply Company : Clinical Supply Company is a trusted provider of high-quality dental clinical supplies, serving dental professionals nationwide. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Clinical Supply Company offers a comprehensive range of products that meet the evolving needs of dental practices.