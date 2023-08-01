Bateman Orthodontics Voted Best Orthodontist Near Rochester, NY

Rochester, NY, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Bateman Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic practice in the Rochester area, is proud to announce that it has been voted the Best Orthodontist near Rochester, NY. The esteemed recognition comes as a result of the unwavering dedication to providing exceptional orthodontic care and outstanding patient experiences.

The Best Orthodontist award is a testament to Bateman Orthodontics’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge orthodontic treatments combined with a compassionate and personalized approach. With a team of highly skilled orthodontists and staff, the practice has become a trusted name in the Rochester community for transforming smiles and boosting the confidence of patients of all ages.

Dr. Jeremy Bateman, the visionary behind Bateman Orthodontics, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are deeply honored to be recognized as the Best Orthodontist near Rochester. Our team is committed to creating beautiful, healthy smiles that last a lifetime. We believe that every patient deserves individualized care and attention to achieve the best results possible. This award reaffirms our dedication to providing top-notch orthodontic services to our patients.”

Bateman Orthodontics offers a comprehensive range of orthodontic treatments, including traditional braces, clear braces, Invisalign®, and other innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. By employing state-of-the-art technology and the latest advancements in orthodontics, the practice ensures that patients receive the most effective and efficient treatments available.

Beyond the exceptional orthodontic care they provide, Bateman Orthodontics is also actively involved in supporting the local Rochester community through various charitable initiatives and outreach programs. Dr. Bateman and her team believe in giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years.

Patients at Bateman Orthodontics consistently praise the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the office, along with the professional and friendly demeanor of the entire team. The practice places a strong emphasis on patient education, ensuring that individuals and their families fully understand their treatment options and are involved in every step of the journey towards a beautiful, healthy smile.

For those seeking high-quality orthodontic care from the Best Orthodontist near Rochester, NY, Bateman Orthodontics is the top choice. Their passion for excellence and commitment to patient satisfaction set them apart, making them a preferred destination for orthodontic treatment in the region.

For more information about Bateman Orthodontics and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.batemanorthodontics.com/ .

About Bateman Orthodontics:

Bateman Orthodontics is a renowned orthodontic practice serving the Rochester, NY community. Led by Dr. Jeremy Bateman, the team at Bateman Orthodontics is dedicated to transforming smiles and providing exceptional orthodontic care for patients of all ages. With a commitment to using the latest technology and personalized treatment plans, Bateman Orthodontics ensures outstanding results and a positive patient experience.