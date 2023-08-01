Better Sleep, Better Prices: Winkl is Revolutionizing the Mattress Industry with a Bed in a Box

Otago, New Zealand, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Winkl is revolutionizing the mattress industry, focusing on customer satisfaction and quality over profits. The company’s product team is dedicated to understanding the needs of Kiwi sleepers, using genuine customer feedback to design and engineer their products. Compared to most mattress companies, Winkl doesn’t include pointless layers or needless technology in their mattresses.

By focusing on customer satisfaction and quality products, they can provide convenient and affordable, high-quality mattresses. Traditional companies have prioritized profit over quality for far too long. Winkl’s mission is to offer better products for customers by only producing mattresses that are better to buy and better to try. It’s that simple.

The company designs products with convenience in mind – customers can choose from pillow-top mattresses with cooling gel memory foam or hybrid mattresses combining pocket springs and foam layers. And they offer a range of sizes so customers can find the perfect fit for their bedroom. Plus, all their products come with free delivery across New Zealand, so no one has to worry about extra costs at checkout.

The company also acknowledges and has moved away from the traditional way of buying mattresses. No one can lay on a mattress one time and be completely happy. Winkl also understands the importance of getting comfortable before committing to a mattress purchase. To create a buying process that serves the customers of today, Winkl offers:

A 120-night trial period where customers can try the mattress in their home

A straightforward business model that creates savings for everyone

Fast 12-hour shipping in AKL metro areas

Upgradable bed frames and sustainable materials to cut out landfills

Tool-free assembly – get the job done in five minutes or less

10-year warranty on Winkl bed frames and up to a 15-year warranty on mattresses

At Winkl, everyone should be able to enjoy a good night’s sleep without breaking the bank – and that’s why the company promises unbeatable prices on top-quality mattresses. The team wants Kiwis everywhere to experience great sleep without worrying about spending too much money or compromising quality. It’s time for the mattress industry to put customers first – and Winkl is leading the way. With high-quality products at unbeatable prices backed up by 120 night risk-free trial period, there’s never been a better time to invest in sleep health. So, whether someone is a side sleeper, a back sleeper, or just looking for the perfect mattress, Winkl has something to offer everyone.

For anyone wanting to learn more about Winkl, visit their website or social media page and chat with their friendly community. With their unbeatable prices and superior customer service, Winkl is making it easier for Kiwis to upgrade their sleep situation.