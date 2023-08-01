Unheard of Books Unveils New Middle Grade Series: A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy

With Berrythorn, a Middle-Grade alternative-history novel, Unheard of Books begins a new series of stand-alone novels for children. A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy will continue with further volumes, at least one of which will be released by 2023 year’s end.

Malvern, Pennsylvania, USA, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Unheard of Books is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Middle Grade series, “A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy.” The series aims to captivate young readers with enchanting tales filled with magical adventures and unforgettable characters. The first book in the series, “Berrythorn,” was published on March 27, 2023, and has fast garnered early acclaim from readers of all ages. Unheard of Books is excited to continue the journey with the release of the second book in the series, scheduled for August 2023.

“A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy” is geared towards readers aged 8-13, offering them an immersive experience into a world of wonder, imagination, and self-discovery. Each book in the series features a unique and stand-alone storyline, brimming with unexpected adventures, secret realms, and memorable characters. The stories are crafted to challenge the imaginations of young readers and instill a love for reading that will last a lifetime.

The base setting is mid-20th century semi-rural countryside in southeastern Pennsylvania, modeled after the hilly limestone-rich terrain of The Chester Valley. One story starts in a farmer’s cornfield. Another begins with a tangled berrypatch. These settings ground the series in what is truly a ‘Child’s Garden.’

And each of the “blooms” in the Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy begins with a fairly ordinary situation. Ordinary by the standards of a family of 1960s children, each sibling having unique idiosyncrasies and contrasting personalities. Then, something—a problem, a challenge, a sudden obstacle—happens. And that something catapults the McClatchy children into some variation of a fantasy or science-fiction concept. Those speculative scenarios can include but are not limited to: an alternative-history dystopia; instantaneous sub-physical travel to a very different (to these American children) terrestrial culture; and a reality-bending crossover into an imaginary world of a Disney-esque illustrator.

The debut book, W. Town Andrews’s “Berrythorn,” introduces readers to Vicky, the youngest McLatchey sibling, who ventures across an alt-reality borderline into a strangely familiar universe with a noticeably altered timeline. In this odd, but oddly familiar post-Victorian present, young Vicky must navigate a dangerous parallel history to uncover her way home. With themes of self-reliance, bravery, and teamwork, “Berrythorn” has been hailed in multiple early reviews. Some brief excerpts–

“Full of whimsical and imaginative content.” “…plenty of mystery and story intrigue, blending with humor and surprise.” “The writing is charming, the structure is sound, and the illustrations are top-notch.” “The drawings and illustrations fit this story with perfect blend.” “…strong and resilient female protagonist, Vicky, leads readers through a world filled with unexpected twists and whimsical puzzles.” “I love stories that present an alternate version of history. Makes me think about my own life and how things could have changed…” “The author’s ability to create a captivating narrative full of magic and mystery is truly impressive.” “With its satisfying ending and beautifully illustrated pages, this book offers a unique blend of science fiction, fantasy, and historical backgrounds.” “I would suggest Berrythorn to anybody seeking for a lighthearted and entertaining read.”

Note that several of the reviewers have mentioned the first book’s illustrations. Artist Marguerite Davis created over a dozen drawings, paintings, and spot sketches to illustrate Berrythorn. Action scenes, characters, key moments of suspense, and turning points in the story are strategically depicted to further spice and inspire the reader’s imagining of this thoroughly engrossing first seedling of the Child’s Garden.

Following the resounding success of “Berrythorn,” Unheard of Books LLC is thrilled to soon unveil the eagerly anticipated second book in the series. Packed with even more magical surprises and new characters, this installment promises to take readers on another thrilling adventure. The release of the second book, titled “Jingles and Jungles,” is scheduled for August 2023, just in time to captivate young minds as the summer break wanes, and the new school year looms.

Unheard of Books is incredibly proud of the ‘A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy’ series and the response Berrythorn has received from readers and reviewers of all ages. It illustrates the power of old-fashioned storytelling to ignite the imaginations of young readers and transport them to worlds filled with wonder. The cultivation of The Child’s Garden will continue, with the upcoming release of the second book, sharing more magical tales with children everywhere. Berrythorn is presently available in E-book format at Amazon, and in paperback. An audio version is also planned for this and future titles.

Unheard of Books LLC invites educators, parents, and young readers alike to join in the enchanting world of “A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy.” The series will be available at all major bookstores, online retailers, and the official Unheard of Books website.

About Unheard of Books: Unheard of Books is a publishing company dedicated to providing high-quality literature for children, young adults, and mature readers. With a focus on nurturing creativity, fostering imagination, and encouraging a lifelong love of reading, the ‘A Child’s Garden of Whimsical Fantasy’ Series aims to inspire young minds and help shape the literary landscape of the future.

