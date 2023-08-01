Scalp Rejuvenation Specialist, Dr. Nina Ross, Introduces Advanced Solutions for Healthy Scalps in Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Nina Ross, a well-known hair loss specialist, and WTS Certified Trichologist in Atlanta, offers the Scalp Rejuvenation service that aims to address different scalp-related issues. The treatment can help those who suffer from an inflamed scalp, excessive dandruff, dry or itchy scalp, scalp dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and scalp folliculitis. With her focus on identifying the underlying cause of the issues related to hair and scalp, Dr. Nina Ross provides long-lasting results.

Scalp rejuvenation is an exhaustive treatment that works on resolving scalp concerns to offer a vibrant and healthy scalp. Scalp conditions are essentially a reaction to the things taking place inside your body and underneath your skin. To resolve uncomfortable scalp-related problems, you need a personal treatment plan that can go beyond the general methods and offer optimal results. The treatment employs restorative herbs, therapeutic-grade topicals, and ultraviolet light. A combination of these can nourish your scalp with antibacterial, anti-fungal, and micro-circulation metabolites that promote a healthy scalp by restoring any imbalance.

What are the scalp rejuvenation services offered by Dr. Nina Ross?

Inflamed Scalp Repair

Many people suffer from an inflamed scalp, which could lead to thinning hair as well as a feeling of discomfort. Dr. Ross advises the appropriate course of treatment for inflamed scalps after identifying the leading causes to make the treatment as personal for the patients as possible. This approach allows her to offer effective results such as reduced inflammation as well as restore balance.

Scalp Repair and Rejuvenation

This extensive treatment strives to repair impaired scalp tissues and revive hair follicles. By employing non-invasive methods, Dr. Ross encourages blood circulation, nurtures the scalp, and facilitates hair growth, offering you healthy hair and scalp.

Customized Treatment Plans

With her extensive experience, Dr. Nina Ross knows that every patient has individual scalp needs. With her personalized technique, she designs tailored treatment procedures to manage specific concerns and attain optimal results. These methods may comprise a mixture of therapies like laser therapy, topical treatments, and scalp massages, among others.

About Nina Ross

Dr. Nina Ross is committed to educating her patients about the various hair and scalp-related conditions to empower them with knowledge as well as the available treatments.

For people in Atlanta who are suffering from scalp-related problems, Dr. Nina Ross offers personalized professional scalp rejuvenation services. With a focus on scalp health, she has assisted countless individuals in overcoming scalp and hair loss-related issues. Dr. Ross employs advanced methods, and personalized treatment plans, to offer her patients effective results. To learn more about scalp rejuvenation, visit

Nina Ross Hair Therapy

Address:

6111 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd E-101, Atlanta, GA 30328, United States

Phone:

+1 678-561-4522