Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 2.9.8 Adds Support for More Image Formats

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows has been updated to version 2.9.8 to add support for more image formats and optimize features.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder finds duplicate images, videos, audios, documents and other duplicate files on Windows PC and external storage devices. In addition, it identifies similar photos. It lets users view the found duplicate files and delete unwanted duplicates all at once.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder does an excellent job of finding duplicate photos and similar ones,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update makes the similar image detection feature more powerful by adding support for more image formats, including HEIC, TIFF and some raw image formats. The update also optimizes the Select by Priority selection rule and adds an Select All rule, helping users select duplicates for removal for efficiently.”

What’s new in version 2.9.8?

Optimized the rule of priority selection

Support previewing photos in heic, arw, cr2, crw, dng, nef, orf, raf, rw2, Sri, per, erf and tiff formats

Support detecting similar images in heic, arw, cr2, crw, dng, nef, orf, raf, rw2, Sri, per, erf and tiff formats

Support “Select All” option to select duplicates and original files for deletion

Fixed the issue that some users cannot detect the similar images

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features:

Find all types of duplicate files

This Windows duplicate file finder can find duplicate photos, videos, songs, documents and other types of duplicate files. It accurately identifies duplicate files by content, regardless of filename.

Also find similar photos

It can also find near duplicate photos, aka similar photos, and group them together for users to keep the best shots and get rid of the unnecessary ones.

Find duplicate files in one or more locations, internal or external

This duplicate file finder for Windows can find duplicate files in a folder/drive or across multiple folders/drives at a time. In addition to a computer’s internal hard drive, it supports external hard drive, USB flash drive and SD card etc.

Let users sort, preview and view the found duplicate files

The app will display the duplicate files that have been found, letting users view them all together or by file type. For example, the Images tab will display duplicate images, and the Music tab will display duplicate audio files. Similar photos will be displayed under the Similar Image tab. Users can preview duplicate photos side by side or in detail.

Automatically select duplicate files for users to delete with a click

Cisdem Duplicate Finder will automatically and smartly mass select duplicate files for users to quickly remove with a click. It also provides multiple selection rules (such as Select Newest) to help users select. Or, users can select/deselect by hand.

Offer three ways to delete duplicates

There are three options when it comes to how to delete the selected duplicate files: Move to Recycle Bin (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently. With the Move to Recycle Bin option, users can easily restore deleted files.

Easy to use and customize

This app is easy to use with a simple and intuitive interface. It allows users to customize how to find and remove duplicate files. For example, users can set the app to ignore certain files and folders when it looks for duplicate files.

Support Windows 11, 10 and earlier

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is compatible with Windows 7 or later, 64-bit version required.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A one-time purchase for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $19.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, data recovery and PDF software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.