E-commerce Sector Startups to Watch: Key Findings from 2023-2030 Market Analysis

E-commerce Industry | Forecast 2030

E-commerce Industry Data Book – B2B E-commerce and B2C E-commerce Market

The global E-commerce Industry was valued at USD 13,497.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Markets Covered E-commerce Industry USD 13,497.0 billion in 2022 15.0% CAGR (2023-2030) B2B E-commerce Market Size USD 7,904.0 billion in 2022 22.8% CAGR (2023-2030) B2C E-commerce Market Size USD 4,398.9 billion in 2022 9.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

E-commerce Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market Growth & Trends

The global business-to-business e-commerce market size is anticipated to reach USD 33,317.37 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 20.2%, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Technologies enabling the adoption of B2B e-commerce platforms are favoring the market growth. For instance, the proliferation of 5G and smartphones worldwide is expected to be a key growth driver for the market. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased acceptance of B2B e-commerce among end-users. Companies across the globe are focused on adopting a mixed-channel strategy with an emphasis on online channels to drive revenue.

In addition to the demand generated for online e-commerce amidst the pandemic, proactive government support, such as tax waiver, improved transport infrastructure, and reforms supporting excise/customs duty, is also expected to support business to business e-commerce market growth. Moreover, various laws have been reinforced to protect data privacy for both consumers and businesses, such as the law drafted in California, U.S. Such initiatives are likely to improve online trade penetration.

B2C E-commerce Market Growth & Trends

The global B2C e-commerce market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.65 trillion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. The increasing disposable income level, escalating usage of internet and smartphones, and an increasing number of online shoppers are expected to drive the market growth. Online goods and service providers offer various options to their customers, such as vast product portfolio, discounted price rates, convenient payment methods, same-day delivery, and easy return policies while purchasing any goods or services, resulting in growing customer preference toward e-commerce platforms.

The General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) provides the rules and regulations governing international trade in services, with significant implications for e-commerce. The anti-Spam Law is placed to protect consumers from receiving unsolicited marketing material. Although online businesses collect information from consumers, they are legally prohibited to spam people’s inboxes without their consent. Technological advancement supported by increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is providing customers with a real-time shopping experience. For instance, Augmented Reality (AR) technology offers customers ‘virtual changing rooms’ wherein customers can try a product virtually.



Competitive Landscape

The top competitors that dominated the global market in 2022 include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy, eBay Inc., Shopify Inc. Companies in the market have engaged in partnerships, mergers & acquisitions to capture the market. For instance, in July 2022, Shopify Inc partnered with YouTube to offer merchants new pathways for reaching customers. Shopify merchants can sell their products to users via YouTube shorts and live and video-on-demand content. Such initiatives enable wider research on ecommerce companies, driving the growth of the e-commerce market.

Adopting new technologies by the e-commerce platforms plays a major role in enhancing the customer experience, which has contributed to the growth. For instance, in May 2022, Snap Inc. expanded its e-commerce capabilities enabling brands to create AR (augmented reality) shopping content for engaging mobile users.

