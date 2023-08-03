Keyhole Ranked Top 4 Software & Web Developer Firm by Kansas City Business Journal

LENEXA, United States, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Keyhole Software is proud to announce its Top-Four rank as a Software and Web Development firm by the Kansas City Business Journal. The ranking is a testament to Keyhole’s contributions and growth in Kansas City’s technology sector.

“Keyhole has proudly served Kansas City businesses with a local team since our beginnings in 2008,” Lauren Bogner, Chief People Officer, said. “This new recognition is a great reflection of the hard work of our development teams on behalf of numerous KC clients, like Commerce [Bank], AMC Theatres, and ACI [American Century Investments], as our team has grown and expanded.”

The hierarchy is based on submissions from Kansas City companies sharing counts of local software development-focused employees. Keyhole reported more than 56 local, Kansas City-based software developers. However, this number does not include employees located outside of the greater Kansas City area nor those employed in support of business operations. Keyhole Software is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, with additional teams in St. Louis, Denver, Lincoln, and remotely nationwide.

The 36-company list of top Kansas City Software and Web Developers is available from the Kansas City Business Journal: https://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity/subscriber-only/2023/07/21/software-and-web-developers-in-the-kansas-city-area.html for subscribers. Additionally, Keyhole Software has previously been featured by the Kansas City Business Journal, depicting its effective growth strategies, focused on humble expertise amid changing markets.

This accolade showcases Keyhole’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge software solutions and treating its employees well. Keyhole is proud to report that the company’s average employee tenure is more than five years and growing, with a 4.8/5 anonymous ranking by employees on Glassdoor.

About the Kansas City Business Journal

The Kansas City Business Journal is a premier publication that features local news and stories about Kansas City while offering valuable resources to support business growth, networking, and hiring. The publication provides insight into the region’s businesses with various digital and print features.

About Keyhole

Keyhole Software is a custom development and software consulting firm composed solely of elite, vetted employees who are as passionate as they are skilled. They build custom solutions that solve complex business problems and have a long track record of delivering on time and budget. Key technologies include Java, .NET, JavaScript, Cloud, and others.

To learn more about how the Keyhole Software team can help you reach your business goals, visit keyholesoftware.com.