Ordinals Summit 2023 in Singapore set to be Asia’s first large-scale Bitcoin Ordinals event

Singapore, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — yourPRstrategist is a proud media partner of the Ordinals Summit 2023 and is pleased to extend a special 10% discount to our community. Discount code: YPRS10

The inaugural summit will be Asia’s first-ever Bitcoin Ordinals event of its scale, and is expected to be the largest of its kind in the world.

Ordinals Summit 2023 in Singapore will take place during Crypto Asia Week, ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 weekend.

Speaker highlights include industry figureheads such as Udi Wertheimer, creator of the popular Ordinals collection Taproot Wizards; Domo, the creator of the BRC-20 Protocol; and Erin Redwing, COO, of Ordinals Protocol.

Singapore, 2023-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ordinals Summit 2023, Asia’s first Ordinals event of its scale, will be held on 12 September 2023 at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay in Singapore. The single-day event will take place during Crypto Asia Week, ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 weekend, and is expected to host hundreds of attendees from around the world.

Ordinals Summit 2023 will bring together leading experts and industry figureheads, as well as the top developers, builders, investors, artists, and collectors, from the Ordinals space. With a diverse range of speakers, panels, keynotes, and networking opportunities, attendees can expect a full day packed with insights, collaborations, and thought-provoking discussions. The event agenda can be viewed here. The speaker line-up includes Udi Wertheimer, creator of the popular Ordinals collection Taproot Wizards; Domo, the creator of the BRC-20 Protocol; and Erin Redwing, COO, Ordinals Protocol, and more.

Ordinals has demonstrated a new high-value use case for the longest-running cryptocurrency. These inscriptions, now popularized as the BRC-20 token standard, have been the main cause of the massive uptick on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to data from Dune Analytics, the Bitcoin network surpassed 10 million Ordinal inscriptions between 14 December 2022 and the end of May 2023, with the majority of them having been made in the latter month. Today, that number has exceeded 16 million.

“Ordinals is making Bitcoin cool again, and is kickstarting a renaissance of layer 1 development and activity. The initial success of Ordinals, coupled with the backing from industry leaders and corporations, has the potential to appeal to a rapidly growing community of new Bitcoin users. I understand the significant impact that events such as the Ordinals Summit 2023 have on the growth of the space and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Domo, the creator of the BRC-20 Protocol.

Erin Redwing, COO of Ordinals Protocol, emphasized the transformative impact of community-driven gatherings like the Ordinals Summit 2023. “These industry events play a vital role in bringing the community together to drive innovation and promote the adoption of Bitcoin. There are so many exciting things happening in Ordinals, and I’m thrilled to participate in the upcoming summit, as it presents a unique opportunity to explore many of the new and upcoming projects in the Ordinals space,”

For more information and updates on Ordinals Summit 2023, please visit: https://ordsummit.com/

About Ordinals Summit 2023

Ordinals Summit 2023 is the inaugural Ordinals event in Singapore, and will be Asia’s first-ever Ordinals event of its scale. The summit will take place during Crypto Asia Week, ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 weekend. Join the top developers, builders, investors, artists, and collectors, from the Ordinals space. Ordinals Summit 2023 is not just about discussing trends, it’s about creating them.

Contact

For sponsorship and speaking opportunities: hello@ordsummit.org

For media partnership opportunities: media@ordsummit.org

To participate in the Ordinals Summit affiliate program to earn referral fees through the promotion of the event through your own channels and networks, apply here.