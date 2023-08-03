SmartBear Launches Integrated API Developer Suite, Adding Portal and Exploration to SwaggerHub Platform

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-launches-integrated-api-developer-suite/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, released SwaggerHub Portal, SwaggerHub’s new feature to customize consumer-facing documentation that drives the adoption of APIs. The developer-centric tool allows API providers to create customizable landing pages, providing consumers with comprehensive resources for easy implementation. Portal is integrated with SwaggerHub, the popular API design and documentation tool, and Explore, the API client that supports REST and event-driven specifications, allowing teams of any size to explore, design, test, and document all in one place for a better developer experience.

“SmartBear is focused on API-first development, helping developers to solve their challenges when it comes to design, documentation, testing, and adoption,” said Sean Butler, Vice President of Product Management at SmartBear. “With a growing number of APIs available, providers need help with discoverability and onboarding. To address this challenge, we are excited to launch these two innovative milestones – SwaggerHub Portal and its integration with SwaggerHub Explore – as we advance toward the SmartBear API Developer Lifecycle platform to deliver the best developer experiences in the industry.”

According to Slashdata, more than 90% of developers use APIs regularly with 69% using third-party APIs, though discoverability is critical for consumers to successfully implement APIs into their projects. SwaggerHub Portal provides increased visibility and adoption and allows providers to seamlessly onboard their consumers for an improved customer experience.

SwaggerHub’s integration with Portal allows developers to generate documentation from their API designs with zero context switching. This minimizes time to market, making their APIs easy to discover and adopt. Development teams, whether code-first, design-first, or hybrid, can generate documentation from Explore, no longer needing to start from scratch when documenting.

A senior tech and developer experience lead at Webio stated, “SwaggerHub Portal’s capabilities are promising to be a game changer for our onboarding process and developer experience. The use of the product concept to describe different parts of our system, combined with seamless integration with other SwaggerHub products, means that developers have a one-stop shop to get all the latest API information alongside visually appealing up-to-date documentation.”

To learn more, register for the webinar, “Accelerating API Innovation: Uncover SwaggerHub’s New Integrated Solutions,” on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EDT:

https://smartbear.com/resources/webinars/accelerating-api-innovation/

SwaggerHub Portal, in addition to the full SwaggerHub API suite, is available as a free trial. For more information, go to: https://swagger.io/tools/swaggerhub/features/swaggerhub-portal/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and PactFlow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com