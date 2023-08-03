Future Electronics 2023 Bike to Work Initiative Promotes a Healthy and Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to continue their annual Bike to Work tradition for 2023.

Future Electronics is promoting a healthy and eco-friendly commute to work with their annual Bike to Work initiative. Beginning July 21st and continuing every Friday through July, August, September, and October, every Future Electronics Corporate employee who bikes or rollerblades to work will be provider with a free breakfast in the Montreal cafeteria.

During these busy months of roadwork and traffic, biking to work can even be faster than driving! “Biking to work allows us to wake up before starting our day, and to recharge as we head home,” said the Montreal Green Team in a communication to employees.

Not to mention, biking to work is a “greener” option. In 2022, employees cycled to work 260 times. This resulted in a total of 1,306km travelled and a 273.63kg reduction in CO2. Incredible results!

Future Electronics encourages all employees to lead active and healthy lives and to participate in this environmentally friendly initiative.

