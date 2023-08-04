Clinical Trials Sourcing Intelligence, and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Clinical Trials Procurement Intelligence

This clinical trials category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. North America is the leading region in this category, accounting for over 50.5% of the market share in 2022. This is expected to continue in the forecast period as well, due to several factors, including increased R&D investments and the adoption of new technologies. For example, the use of virtual services in clinical trials is becoming increasingly popular, and this is expected to drive growth in the North American market.

This category is driven by many key factors, including the surge in demand for outsourcing clinical trials, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. The outsourcing of this category is becoming increasingly popular, as it allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core competencies and to save time and money. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also driving the demand for clinical trials, as there is a need for the development of new and efficient therapeutics to treat these diseases. Also, the increased investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are driving the growth of the market, as these companies are constantly developing new drugs and therapies that need to be tested in clinical trials.

This category is a moderately fragmented market due to the presence of numerous players. Strategic alliances between pharmaceutical firms and CROs are anticipated to have a substantial impact on the category’s expansion. Additionally, the swift uptake of new technology for better healthcare contributes to the market’s expansion. For instance,

In November 2022, Calit Health Services (Israel) and IQVIA (US) announced a collaboration to work on clinical trial delivery. The collaboration will combine Calit’s extensive clinical trial experience and IQVIA’s global reach and expertise in data analytics.

In April 2022, Charles River Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company that provides preclinical and clinical laboratory services, acquired Explora BioLabs, a provider of contract vivarium research services. This acquisition will allow Charles River to expand its offerings in the cell and gene therapy space.

In February 2022, Citeline and Norstella merged to form a new company worth $5 billion. Citeline provides clinical trial management software, while Norstella provides clinical trial supplies and services. The merger of these two companies will allow them to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to pharmaceutical companies, which could help speed up the drug development process and improve patient access to new therapies.

Technological advancements in this category have revolutionized the drug development process by reducing costs and increasing efficiency. With rising trial expenses, failure rates, and a focus on patient-centric trials, the demand for the technology in clinical trials has surged. The landscape of clinical trials is evolving towards decentralization with the utilization of wearables, mHealth, and real-world evidence (RWE). These disruptive technologies enable small, controlled trials and streamline processes from patient enrollment to medication administration and follow-ups through mobile devices. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in AI and big data analytics to leverage their transformative impact on the R&D process, enhance competitiveness, and facilitate company transformation and agility. Additionally, the integration of wearable devices and remote sample collection offers a safer and more convenient experience for participants, potentially increasing patient enrollment and engagement in future studies.

Clinical Trials Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

Defining the price and cost of this category is complex as it is dependent on various factors like phase, drug type, and location. Costs range from millions to billions, divided into patient care and research costs. Patient care costs include recruitment, enrollment, medication, safety monitoring, while research costs cover design, implementation, data analysis, and results publication. When budgeting for a clinical trial, consider various cost segments like regulatory, safety, data, quality management, overhead, and site costs. The price of this category is determined by the trial sponsor, typically a pharmaceutical company. Various factors can influence the trial’s price, including its scale, complexity, and associated risks. Sponsors take these factors into account when setting the price, as they impact the resources required to conduct a successful trial.

When it comes to sourcing of this category, it is crucial to follow the best practices to ensure the high quality and integrity of the study. These practices include identifying reputable trial sites, evaluating investigator qualifications, prioritizing patient safety, assessing site capabilities, reviewing ethical considerations, evaluating data management systems, monitoring compliance with regulations, conducting site visits and audits. Additionally, it is essential to prioritize suppliers who offer comprehensive documentation, including certificates of analysis and trials conducted. By following these best practices, sponsors can enhance the quality, reliability, and ethical standards of their clinical trials. Finally, considering suppliers who engage in continuous research and development efforts can be beneficial for this category.

