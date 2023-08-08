Prime Healthcare Transforms Inpatient Experiences with AI-Powered Steer Concierge Platform

Ontario, California, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare is pleased to announce the initiation of Steer Health’s Concierge platform in its 45 hospitals across the country to enhance inpatient care. With this new patient experience tool, Prime Healthcare will optimize care, and digitize and streamline communication between staff and patients in its facilities.

Steer Health’s Concierge Platform uses advanced AI to address individual patient needs as they arise. The AI-driven tool tracks and analyzes patients’ requests and feedback, delivering it directly to dedicated staff, which allows nurses and other staff members to deliver more personalized patient care. Prime Healthcare and Steer’s collaboration, which is beginning with beta testing in two Prime hospitals, is designed to address the new and evolving healthcare needs of consumers, focusing on creating easy access to convenient, timely, and patient-centric care.

Healthcare customers increasingly demand personalized patient experiences, but high care costs and staffing shortages affect hospitals’ ability to meet these expectations. Prime Healthcare, with its expertise in acute care and community hospitals, aims to revolutionize the inpatient hospital experience by empowering patients with self-service tools during their hospital stay.

“We are excited to see the benefits of the Steer Concierge platform across our health system,” said Amy Searls, Chief Experience Officer at Prime Healthcare. “Our decision to integrate this advanced technology reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional and personalized patient experiences and achieving excellence in healthcare outcomes.”

When fully implemented, Prime’s more than 2.6 million annual patients will soon benefit from around-the-clock personalized care. In addition, nurses can prioritize urgent requests, while shift managers and patient experience officers can use accumulated data to identify care gaps and, ultimately, optimize patient outcomes. This, in turn, helps reduce staff workload and gives the hospital the opportunity to significantly improve the staff and patient experience.

“Steer Concierge isn’t just a technology, it’s a beacon of compassionate support in a landscape that often feels overwhelming. By seamlessly addressing both care and non-care related needs, we’re not just improving the efficiency of inpatient care – we’re humanizing it. Our AI doesn’t replace the human touch, rather it augments it, bringing us one step closer to a future where every patient, in every hospital, feels seen, heard, and cared for,” explains Sridhar Yerramreddy, Founder and CEO of Steer Health.

The collaboration builds on Steer’s early successes in utilizing AI to improve everyday hospital operations. Both organizations are focused on testing new tools and developing innovative solutions to continuously improve patient care and healthcare delivery across the U.S.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation:

As an award-winning health system headquartered in Ontario, California, operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems, with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 66 times. To learn more, please visit primehealthcare.com.

About Steer Health

Steer Health is a leading healthcare technology company focused on driving growth and cost savings by reducing the burden on healthcare professionals. With innovative solutions designed to streamline patient acquisition, retention and enhance care, Steer Health is at the forefront of transforming the healthcare landscape.