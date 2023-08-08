ARM Compatibility Expands Application Range of edgeConnector Products from Softing Industrial

Bavaria, Germany, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

ARM compatibility expands the application range of edgeConnector Products from Softing Industrial

The Docker-based software modules of Softing’s edgeConnector product family provide access to process data in SIMATIC S7, SINUMERIK 840D and Modbus TCP controllers.

Version 3.50 of edgeConnector Siemens, edgeConnector 804D and edgeConnector Modbus is now compatible with the 64-bit version of ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) processors. This extends the application possibilities to devices like Raspberry Pi, Cisco IR1101, Orange Pi 5 or RevPi Connect.

By using container technology, edgeConnector products are very quickly ready for use. They are operated on standard hardware and can be easily administered centrally. This gives users a simple and secure way to integrate data from production into innovative and flexible Industrial IoT solutions. All edgeConnector products support state-of-the-art security standards such as SSL/TLS, X.509 certificates, authentication, and data encryption. They can be easily configured locally via an integrated web interface or managed remotely via a REST API. The individual edgeConnector products are available for download and free trial from online directories such as Docker Hub or Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Softing Industrial

Softing connects disparate automation components to feed data from the shop floor to the cloud for control and analytics. The company’s products enable the monitoring and diagnosis of communication networks and thus ensure a reliable data flow. In this way, they create the basis for the optimization of production processes. For more information: https://industrial.softing.com

