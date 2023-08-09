Power Graphics Introduces a Rewarding Referral Program for Its Customers

Sandy, UT, 2023-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Power Graphics Digital Imaging, Inc., one of the leading digital printing services in the USA, has announced a rewarding referral program for its customers. With this innovative marketing strategy, Power Graphics aims to draw more customers and stay ahead of its competitors in the industry.

This referral program benefits loyal customers and helps them save. Power Graphics has a simplified referral program that will guarantee greater rewards. “The entire program is simple— After logging in, the customer visits the My Account Page and goes to the Referred Friends section, which will direct you to another page with a list of options to refer a friend. You can click on the Invite a Friend button and email your friend with the link, requesting them to create an account with us. Similarly, you can also use social media sharing options to send the link to your friends,” says the spokesperson for Power Graphics.

Customers earn credits when the referred friend opens the link, creates an account with Power Graphics, and makes a purchase. For every $100 spent by the referred friend, the customer gets a $10 credit. The acquired credits can be utilized when making purchases with Power Graphics. Power Graphics sells a wide range of display hardware, including real estate sign posts, floor graphics, outdoor banner stands, retractable banners, and more. The more the referred friend spends, the more credits the customer earns. The credits can be tracked from the Referred Friends section.

“We are thrilled to introduce this referral program to reward our loyal customers while expanding our business to new ones. The program enables our clients to save money on every purchase. The only requirement is that the referred friend must create an account using the shared link,” adds the spokesperson for Power Graphics.

Customers can order by email, phone, or by visiting the official website. All they need to do is enter the design requirements and size details to get the desired outcome. Power Graphics usually delivers within four business days.

About Power Graphics:

Power Graphics Digital Imaging, Inc. sells a wide range of display hardware and offers digital printing services in the USA. Their range of products includes floor graphics, real estate sign posts, indoor and outdoor banner stands, posters, and wall murals. To learn more, visit https://www.power-graphics.com/.