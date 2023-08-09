GET YOUR HEALTHY TICKET WITH MILLET – RECIPES WITH MILLET

Haryana, India, 2023-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Want to eat a wholesome meal while maintaining a healthy weight and staying healthy? Sounds exaggerated right? But it’s not …..You can actually enjoy a healthy plus tasty meal with Millets (Bajra). It’s been a part of Indian Tradition cuisine for ages and since people are getting more focused towards health, they are going back to basics.

Adding millet as a part of your daily meal can do wonders. But of course, consuming something on a daily or regular basis can sometimes be monotonous. So Mahalaxmi Malt Extract – barley malt extract manufacturer/ malt extract powder manufacturer – is here to tell you about various recipes you can try with Pearl Millet.

Bajra Potato Pancakes

Love pancakes? If yes, let’s make pancakes with bajra.

First, take two potatoes (medium to large sized) and properly mash them after boiling.

Then add 1 chopped onion, 1 cup of bajra flour, coriander leaves, green chillies, 2 tbsp semolina in a bowl and mix them properly to make smooth batter.

In the third step, grease the pan with oil and then pour the batter. Wait till it’s properly cooked.

Time to enjoy

Bajra Raab

This is an easy to make recipe. Take a pan and preheat it. Roast teh bajra after adding ghee and bajra in the pan. Then add water and some sugar as per your taste to it. Cover the lid and wait for it to cook. Voila! Time to serve.

Bajra Pizza

Crave for Pizza, But wants to eat something healthy? Then, bajra pizza/Millet malt grain pizza is the best option for you. In the first step, Take 1 cup of bajra, 2 tbsp curd, salt as per the taste and put them all in a bowl. Mix it and knead the dough after adding some water. Put it aside.

Then wash and chop some veggies including corn, pepper, tomatoes, and cheese.

Then to prepare the base, take a pan, grease it and put a thick base on it to cook. After the base is ready, spread the sauce on the base, sprinkle cheese and put the chopped veggies on it along with salt, pepper, oregano and chilli flakes. Then bake it and have it.

There are many more recipes that you can try with Bajra such as Bajra Khichdi, Bajra Pulao, Bajra soup, bajra kheer etc. Mahalaxmi Malt Extract provides the best quality Millet Malt Grain, Confectionery Malt Extract and Malt Extract powder in India. Get it and try your healthy recipes.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com , info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://www.mahalaxmimaltextract.com/