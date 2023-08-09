Get Hospital Like Experience while Traveling with Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2023-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — The health of patients can deteriorate if the facilities required to keep their medical condition stable are not provided at the time of transferring them to their choice of medical center. The team employed at Vedanta Air Ambulance is helpful in composing an Air Ambulance from Mumbai that operates with life-saving facilities and supplies to help relocate patients without causing any discomfort or complication during the journey. We abide by the safety measures and guidelines put forth by DGCA and never neglect the rules and regulations of the medical authority of India.

We have a dedicated and skilled medical as well as aviation team that is expert in its manner of operation and ensure the evacuation mission gets delivered without laying any casualties at any point. The medical team comprises certified doctors, flight nurses, and trained paramedics to take care of the well-being and stability of the health of the ailing individual at the time of transportation and offer them the necessary attention and assistance until the journey comes to an end. Our aviation team at Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai includes expert professionals along with two seasoned pilots guaranteeing a journey filled with end-to-end safety and comfort.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai Never Complicated the Evacuation Mission

Maintaining the highest level of efficiency at the time of medical evacuation is the best we can do to save lives and the team at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai is dedicated to performing risk-free, safety-compliant, and non-discomforting transportation missions in the best interest of the patients. Our service is meant to relocate patients without laying any fatal consequences, and we never apply any fraudulent means while booking the service which makes us the most reliable solution.

It so happened that once our team at Air Ambulance in Chennai got contacted for transferring a patient from one city to the other in search of better treatment. Since the patient was I’m suffering from a kidney disorder and needed detailed analysis and treatment at an advanced healthcare center, we arranged a dialysis machine inside the air ambulance to make sure the patient don’t feel any trouble during the journey. We even arranged for all the necessary medical equipment was needed to keep the patient stabilized till the time the evaluation process gets completed. Due to our effortlessness, the evacuation process got completed without laying any discomfort to the patient.