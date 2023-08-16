Playinexchange.in Launches Independence Day Dhamaka Offer: Get Up to 20 Lakhs Cashback on Your First Deposit!

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Playinexchange.in, India’s leading online sports betting platform, is launching an Independence Day Dhamaka offer for new customers. From August 10th to August 15th, new customers can get up to 20 lakhs cashback on their first deposit.

To qualify for the cashback offer, simply deposit at least ₹100 into your Playinexchange.in account during the promotion period. You will then receive a cashback bonus of up to 20% of your deposit amount. For example, if you deposit ₹1000, you will receive a cashback bonus of ₹200.

The cashback bonus is capped at 20 lakhs, so there is a chance to win a truly life-changing amount of money. But even if you don’t win the jackpot, you’re still guaranteed to get a great bonus for betting on your favorite teams.

This is a great opportunity for new customers to try out Playinexchange.in and see for themselves why we are India’s leading online sports betting platform. So what are you waiting for? Sign up today and start betting on your favorite teams to win big!

About Playinexchange.in

Playinexchange.in is India’s leading online sports betting platform. We offer a wide variety of betting options, competitive odds, and a user-friendly interface. We are also committed to providing our customers with a safe and secure betting experience.

 

