Hanoi Tourism College improves facilities for training

Hanoi, Vietnam, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Hanoi Tourism College (HTC) has recently completed a series of renovations and improvements to its facilities in order to better accommodate the needs of its students and provide a more conducive environment for learning.

Some of the changes include the construction of new classrooms and laboratories as well as the refurbishment of existing ones. In addition, the college has also installed new equipment and furniture in order to provide a more comfortable and modern learning environment for its students.

HTC Principal Trinh Cao Khai said that the improvements were made in response to the growing demand for tourism- related services in the country. He added that the college aims to provide its students with the best possible education and training in order to prepare them for successful careers in the tourism industry.

The renovations and improvements at HTC are part of a wider effort to develop the tourism sector in Vietnam. The country has seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals in recent years, and the government is working to ensure that the country’s human resources in the tourism sector are able to meet the growing demand.

Hanoi is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, and the city is home to a number of colleges and universities that offer tourism-related courses. HTC is one of the leading institutions in this field, and with the recent improvements to its facilities, the college is well-positioned to provide its students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the tourism industry.

Doan Thanh Huyen

Lecturer, faculty of hotel and restaurant management