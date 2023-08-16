Intec America Announces Special Offer for Existing Customers to Upgrade to New Copper Pool Ionizer

Franklinton, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — In our continued commitment to enhancing the pool enjoyment of our valued customers, we are thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity to upgrade your copper pool ionizer system. This limited-time offer is designed to take your pool maintenance and water quality to the next level, ensuring a refreshing and safe swimming experience for you and your loved ones.

At Intec America, we have always strived to provide cutting-edge Chlorine Free Pool solutions that bring convenience and satisfaction to our customers. Our ionizer systems have been lauded for their effectiveness in maintaining crystal-clear water while reducing the need for excessive chemicals. With this exclusive offer, we are taking our commitment a step further by offering our existing customers the chance to upgrade their current ionizer systems.

What’s in Store:

State-of-the-Art Technology: Our upgraded ionizer system features the latest advancements in pool water treatment technology. Experience even more efficient and effective ionization, ensuring your pool water remains sparkling and inviting.

Enhanced Durability: The upgraded system is built to last, with improved durability and longevity. You can enjoy years of worry-free pool maintenance and water quality management.

User-Friendly Interface: We understand the importance of user-friendliness. The upgraded system comes with an intuitive interface that makes it easier than ever to control and monitor your pool's ionization levels.

Eco-Friendly Solution: Join us in our commitment to environmental responsibility. The upgraded ionizer system continues our tradition of minimizing the use of harsh chemicals, promoting a healthier swimming environment and a greener planet.

How to Secure Your Upgrade:

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, simply contact our customer service team at

(800) 896-1759 or info@intec-america.com. Our dedicated representatives are ready to guide you through the upgrade process, answer any questions you may have, and assist you in making the most of this opportunity.

Limited-Time Availability:

Please note that this exclusive upgrade offer is available for a limited time only. We encourage all our existing customers to seize this chance to elevate their pool experience and make the most of this advanced technology.

At Intec America, we remain committed to innovation and customer satisfaction. Join us in revolutionizing your pool maintenance routine and transforming your swimming experience into a delightful retreat.

About Intec America:

Intec America is a leading provider of pool solutions dedicated to enhancing the enjoyment, safety, and convenience of pool ownership. With a track record of innovation and customer-centric services, we continue to set industry standards in pool water treatment.

Website: https://www.intec-america.com/