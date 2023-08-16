Recommended by Reedsy As “Best Writing Classes 2023”, Online Comedy Courses Open for Enrollment at LIT Comedy Inc.

Washington, DC, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — LIT Comedy Inc., a non-profit organization based in Washington, DC, proudly announces that its comedy writing courses have been named “Best Writing Classes 2023” by Reedsay. LIT Comedy is now enrolling for its accolade-worthy, fall online comedy writing courses. LIT Comedy offers sketch, stand-up and other online comedy writing courses in a welcoming and collaborative home for anyone ready to get LIT with laughter. LIT Comedy is committed to inclusivity, positivity, and the development of each student.

For over thirteen years, LIT Comedy has spread more laughter throughout the Washington DC metroplex and is thrilled to continue their passion of teaching the art of comedy at affordable rates through its online comedy courses. Whether an individual is a beginner looking to explore the world of comedy or a seasoned performer seeking to refine their skills, LIT Comedy’s online courses and training are tailored to suit all levels of experience. The organization takes pride in fostering a warm and inclusive environment where creativity can flourish. LIT Comedy’s team of experienced instructors brings a wealth of knowledge and a supportive approach to teaching, allowing students to feel at ease while honing their comedic craft.

For those looking to embark on a laughter-filled journey, new students can enroll it LIT Comedy’s fall courses here: https://www.litcomedy.com/comedy-classes.

To learn more about LIT Comedy, please visit www.litcomedy.com.

