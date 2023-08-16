Smith Family Dentistry Introduces Advanced Oral Surgery Services in Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Smith Family Dentistry is pleased to announce the expansion of their comprehensive dental services to include advanced oral surgery in Saginaw, MI. This strategic enhancement aligns with their mission to provide top-tier dental care under one roof, ensuring optimal oral health for all patients.

Led by Dr. Curt Smith, a highly experienced oral surgeon, Smith Family Dentistry now offers a range of oral surgery procedures, including wisdom teeth extraction, dental implant placement, and corrective jaw surgery. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team, patients can trust that their oral surgery needs will be met with precision and care.

Dr. Smith expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to offer oral surgery services to our valued patients. By integrating these procedures into our practice, we aim to simplify the dental journey for our community and provide a seamless experience, from diagnosis to recovery.”

Smith Family Dentistry’s commitment to patient comfort and safety is evident in their fully equipped surgical suites and modern techniques. The addition of oral surgery services further establishes them as a comprehensive dental destination in Saginaw, catering to diverse dental needs with a patient-centered approach.

For more information about Smith Family Dentistry's oral surgery services or to schedule an appointment, please visit their website or call (989) 799-5850.

