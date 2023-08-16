The Art Within You Announces Re-Launch for We The People High-Tops

ATLANTA, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Art Within You is super excited to announce the relaunch for We The People High-Tops. These sneakers has been put to test to withstand the toughest moments. The official launch date for 08/18/2023.

The Art Within You believes that “We The People” High-Tops carries around with it courage, strength, resilient, and temperance as the frequency traveling throughout the body.

The Art Within You brings style and awareness to the world of fashion. These sneakers were designed to bring awareness and empowerment the purchaser. The marketing will be advertised on all social media platforms, magazines, and flyers.

Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. The key to style is learning who you are, which takes years. There’s no how-to road map to style. It’s about self expression and, above all, attitude.” —Iris ApfelMen High-Tops

