Inspired Beauty Med Spa Celebrates Recent Expansion

MANLIUS, NEW YORK, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Last month, Inspired Beauty Med Spa celebrated the grand opening of its third location in Black Mountain, North Carolina. With established presences in Manlius and Liverpool, New York, this expansion signifies more than just growth. It embodies a promise: to make beauty and wellness both accessible and innovative for everyone.

The journey to three locations is a testament to community and connection. The Black Mountain Med Spa, opened in July, complements the family of locations in Manlius and Liverpool, New York. This isn’t just about opening new doors; it’s an invitation for more people to discover the transformative benefits of self-care in a place where beauty, wellness, and personal empowerment converge.

Innovation is at the heart of Inspired Beauty Med Spa. From the magic of Cryoskin fat-freezing to the gentle lift of HIFU and our luxurious facials, top-notch beauty and wellness treatments await. Beyond following trends, there’s an embraced philosophy of continuous learning and adaptation, ensuring care that’s grounded in the latest medical research and delivered with a touch of luxury.

At Inspired Beauty Med Spa, health and beauty walk hand in hand. Treatments are crafted to enhance both appearance and an inner sense of wellness. Soothing massages during facials and calming mindfulness practices create a nurturing environment, allowing exploration of the beautiful connection between body and soul.

Success stories abound at Inspired Beauty Med Spa. A dedicated team of licensed aestheticians and technicians ensures precision, care, and adherence to the highest medical standards. It’s more than a spa; it’s a haven where empowerment, confidence, and rejuvenation come to life. Every unique beauty story deserves celebration.

Top services like Cryoskin, HIFU, and Facials are more than just treatments. They are special experiences, tailored and crafted. Whether it’s body contouring, skin lifting, or a facial designed for specific needs, the commitment to satisfaction and rejuvenation remains unwavering.

An exclusive spa membership extends an invitation to a community that values self-care, wellness, and personal growth. Regular access to top services, discounts, and priority bookings make for a seamless and rewarding experience.

Open house events serve as gatherings for friends, both old and new, united by a passion for beauty and wellness. These events foster connections and a sense of belonging, emphasizing the culture of beauty and wellness cultivated at the spa.

Beauty treatments are just the beginning. The goal is to assist in the exploration of personal beauty definitions in a safe, judgment-free, and friendly environment. From the moment of arrival to the care received, every aspect of Inspired Beauty Med Spa is designed to uplift and guide the wellness journey.

About Inspired Beauty Med Spa

“Med spas are popular, but what sets Inspired Beauty Med Spa apart isn’t just innovative services. We thrive on building connections. Each individual client and their personal journey matter. We’re carving out a culture in our community, a safe space for clients to explore and define beauty. It’s about community, individuality, and an inviting, calming celebration of beauty,” says Colleen, Owner of Inspired Beauty Med Spa.

Inspired Beauty Med Spa, with locations in Manlius and Liverpool, New York, and the recent addition in Black Mountain, North Carolina, promises exceptional care, convenience, and rejuvenation. Overseen by medical experts, a diverse range of treatments is offered in a setting that soothes and uplifts.