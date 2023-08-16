King Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is an Excellent Provider of Air Medical Transportation Offering 24/7 Service

Kolkata, India, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Arranging quick medical transportation for getting a patient shifted to a healthcare facility in a distant city or country can take a lot of time and can be a tough job for the case managing team of a medical evacuation company. For making sure the medical transportation comes to an end effectively King Air Ambulance is organizing an Air Ambulance in Kolkata that can guarantee quick, safe, and risk-free shifting of patients to the selected medical facility of the specific choice.

We have the latest and most effective equipment installed inside the charter flights to make the journey risk-free for the patients. We have aero-medically certified doctors, nurses, and paramedics inside the air ambulance to deliver pre, post, and out-of-hospital treatment to the patients and also keep them in stabilized state throughout the process of transportation. With approval from DGCA, we at Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata deliver certified services that can never leave people traumatized at any point.

To Avoid Any Discomfort During the Transportation Get King Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati

The medical evacuation package offered by King Air Ambulance in Guwahati comes with a transparent and cost-contained budget that is decided as per the facilities required for relocating patients to and from the selected medical center. We make sure the medical jets have all the essential tools and supplies that can be utilized whenever the patient needs them and the availability of medical and aviation team enhances their flying experience altogether.

At the time of the pandemic when the situation of the entire world was pathetic and horrific, emergency evacuation services had been a source of hope for shifting critical patients to the healthcare center for the necessary treatment. The Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati has been since then providing medical transportation services to patients and has turned out to be an effective medium of rescue when the condition of the patient was not stable. All our aircraft carrier is equipped with the latest technology supplies and advancements that add to the comfort and safety of the patient and provides trouble-free transfer right from the very beginning. We have a medically outfitted ground ambulance carrier that makes the shifting process even more tireless. Place your trust in us and we assure you won’t get disheartened with our efficient service!