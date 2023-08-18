Animal Feed Sector Sales Channel, End-Use Outlook and Regional Demand Analysis Report by 2030

Animal Feed Industry Data Book Covers Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Swine Feed, Aquafeed and Pet Food Market

The global Animal Feed industry generated over 1,179 million tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s animal feed sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Aquafeed Market Growth & Trends

The global aquafeed market size is expected to reach USD 102.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising consumption of aquafeed by species like carp, catfish, salmon, and shrimps, among others due to its rich protein content. The future of the global market is dependent on the increasing acceptance of aquafeed, which contains essential oils, feed acidifiers, natural extracts, and palatants, which are important for aquaculture species in their overall growth across each stage of development. The widespread fish mortality due to various infections, which are caused by parasites is driving the product demand. These feed products are consumed by various fish species, such as catfish, salmon, trout, tilapia, shrimps, largemouth bass, and eel.

These feeds for aquatic species are a source of omega-3 fatty acids and proteins. It improves the nutritional value of feed and offers several other benefits like improved growth rate, reduced mortality of various aquatic species, digestibility of proteins, and enhanced immune system. The COVID-19 pandemic had crippled the economies of the world and severely impacted the supply chain across key industries. The distribution of raw materials for aquafeed was affected by the pandemic due to which its production was hampered. In addition, strict lockdowns were imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Due to this, many manufacturing and production units were closed. Furthermore, there were rumors of transmission of the virus through poultry, which, in turn, hindered market growth.

Pet Food Market Growth & Trends

The global pet food market size is expected to reach USD 139.29 billion to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030 as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by rising demand for organic and natural pet food products due to its numerous nutritional properties.

The global pet food products have witnessed substantial demand over the past few years owing to the advent of online purchasing and notable contribution of e-commerce in shaping and strengthening the industry. Trends influencing the growth of this industry include launches of new products, online private brands, treats, and novel technologies.

Consumers do not prefer traditional products for their pet’s consumption. They try to comprehend the ingredients list and usually opt for healthier available alternative in the market. Consumers prefer made-to-order, frozen, and fresher meals for their pets. Although these types are comparatively expensive, customers are willing to pay more for healthy items for the consumption for their household pets.

The outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to the closure of factories, production units, and manufacturing sites globally, there has been significant decline in the global demand for pet food ingredients and raw materials. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several production plants have been completely or partially shut down while others are running at reduced rates, which may result in a supply-demand gap globally.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Animal Feed industry are:

BASF SE

DSM

Cargill, Incorporated

ADM

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Alltech

Nutreco

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nestlé Purina

General Mills Inc.

Kent Foods

