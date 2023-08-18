Wound Dressing Sector Growth is accelerated by Increasing Number of Traumatic Accidents

Wound Dressing Industry Data Book Covers Abdominal Pads, Medical Adhesive Tapes and Super Absorbent Dressings Market

The global Wound Dressing industry generated over USD 61.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s Wound Dressing sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Abdominal Pads Market Growth & Trends

The global abdominal pads market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., Increasing awareness among the people about wound management, a growing number of surgical procedures globally, and rising global elderly population are the growth driving factors. Furthermore, increasing cases of burn injuries is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization, annually, more than five million people are listed as severely or moderately burnt.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hampered regular wound management procedures resulting in a decline in hospital attendance, postponed surgical services, and delayed or canceled surgical and other non-emergency procedures. The global market for wound management was significantly impacted by the pandemic’s first wave. According to the article by Annals of Surgery, the pandemic has caused a disruption in the provision of surgical services, with an estimated 28.0 million elective surgeries worldwide being postponed during the first COVID-19 wave along with the cancellation of diagnostic and therapeutic treatments. However, after the cancellation of the lockdown and decline in the COVID-19 cases the hospitals and healthcare infrastructure is getting back to normal.

The key companies are attempting to enhance their product portfolio by upgrading their products, employing significant cooperative efforts, and considering acquisitions in addition to government permissions to increase their client base and capture a larger share of the abdominal pads market.

Super Absorbent Dressings Market Growth & Trends

The global super absorbent dressings market size is expected to reach USD 144.21 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030. An increase in the number of diabetic foot ulcer patients and a rise in surgical procedures worldwide are some major factors driving the market. For instance, as per the England National Health Service, 4.5 million people in the U.K. suffer from diabetes, out of which 10% of people are susceptible to developing diabetic foot ulcers at any given time. Similarly, according to Diabetes Australia, every year, 10,000 hospital admissions in Australia are related to diabetic foot ulcers. Thus, with the increasing number of diabetic foot ulcers, the market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, there has been an increase in the number of traumatic incidents such as road accidents globally. For instance, as per the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Communications, Australia, the road crash injury data in 2018 has increased by 11.8% in the preceding five years. Similarly, according to the Government of the U.K., there were 115,584 casualties due to road accidents in the U.K. Therefore, the increase in traumatic accidents may help the market grow during the forecast period.

Additionally, the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to assist the market growth over the forecast period. The introduction of the vaccine is expected to increase the number of elective surgeries, which were postponed earlier. The increase in the number of surgical procedures is expected to increase the use of super absorbent dressings, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

The global medical adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 1,135.28 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of people suffering from wounds, rising cases of traumatic accidents, and growth in the number of surgical cases are expected to be the key driving factors for the medical adhesive tapes industry.

The number of people with diabetes and other chronic diseases has increased, and as a result, more people are developing diabetic foot ulcers. For instance, according to the American Diabetes Association, 9.6% of the population, or over 2.4 million people, in Thailand are projected to have diabetes. Additionally, according to diabeticfootonline.com, up to 34% of diabetics are susceptible to getting a diabetic foot ulcer. This increases the demand for wound dressing, where medical adhesive tapes such as acrylic medical adhesive tapes & silicone medical adhesive tapes are used to keep wound dressing in place. This is impelling the market for medical adhesive tapes globally.

Moreover, an increase in the number of surgical procedures worldwide is further expected to impel market growth. Surgeries involve several incisions and amputations, which cause wounds. Further, most surgeries require pre- and post-operative infusion and catheter placements in patients. As medical adhesive tapes secure infusion lines and wound dressings, the demand for medical adhesive tapes is anticipated to increase with the rise in the total surgical case volume.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a region-wide lockdown, which in turn limited the market growth for medical adhesive tapes to some extent. However, it is anticipated that the medical adhesive tapes industry will expand significantly after the pandemic. This can be ascribed to a number of tactics utilized by top market players, including new launches, alliances, and global growth. For instance, in May 2022, 3M launched the Spunlace Extended Wear Adhesive Tape Solution, which was developed for extended wear devices that require to be attached to the skin with around 21-day wear time.

