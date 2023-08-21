The Chairman Of SRK University, Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, Introducing Additional Courses For The Upcoming Year 2024

Bhopal, India, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — SRK University is one of the few institutions of higher learning in India that have swiftly spread over the whole country. Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, the chairman of SRK University Bhopal, asserts that despite occupying a position of authority, the advancement of the nation’s young has always been his top goal. For the Bhopal pupils in the future year, the chairman has now introduced his additional courses.

The university aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to develop their capacities in a wide array of disciplines, including the arts, humanities, natural sciences, social sciences, languages, communication skills, soft skills, critical thinking, and creative thinking. Students can specialize in a particular field of study or choose an interdisciplinary major or minor. The curriculum may be finished at the student’s own pace, and these additional courses can be taken whenever one has the time.

Dr. Kapoor, who received his MRSH in England, has always placed a high value on education. As an honorary advisor to Educational Societies in Central India, he has helped 100 educational institutions in Central Asia. He assisted the institute in developing its leadership, knowledge resources, and capacities in this field. Since he works in education, he has a special affinity for it and with the idea of bringing additional courses seeks to encourage all young people to think creatively and outside the box.

Education is one of our country’s primary responsibilities since children are its future and education shapes that future in the right way. Dr. Kapoor is aware of this and takes it into account when making crucial choices for the university. Because he recognizes that greatness comes with enormous responsibility, he is a dreamer who declares that he never backs down from his duties and commitments.

About the Chairman

Dr. Sunil Kapoor, a man with dreams and vision, is a diverse, active, and sincere individual. In his early years of entering the world of work, he entered the medical field. His efforts and accomplishments, which range from President of the Chamber of Commerce & Industries to Honorary Advisor to Educational Societies in Central India, are historic. He has paved the road for industries to adopt new trends because he concentrates on innovation, his mindset of thinking “Out of the Box,” and other factors. He selflessly provided his services when given the chance to serve in various positions at the State and Central Government levels. In

addition to his M.B.B.S., he also possesses an MBA, DCH, MIAP, PCMS, and a PGDBM in finance. He also has a financial management Ph.D. from the UK. He values education and wants to advance it, just as he does in other fields where he has worked. He presided over MPSEDC, Optel Telecommunications, and the Indo-Japanese Venture between Fujitsu, Japan, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh before taking the helm at SRK University.

He is knowledgeable about the benefits and drawbacks of our educational system since he is involved in so many diverse and significant occupations. Dr. Kapoor makes it a point to elevate the bar for education in India to better meet the demands of the nation’s young. He does this with his emphasis on all of these and the direction of his prior expertise.

