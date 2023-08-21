Enterprise Mobility Management Sector Development Opportunity and Challenges Analysis Report by 2030

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book Covers Mobile Device Management, Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Content Management, and Mobile Application Management Market

The global Enterprise Mobility Management Industry generated over USD 12.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4 % over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s enterprise mobility management industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Mobile Device Management Market Growth & Trends

The global mobile device management market size is expected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace and the need to secure and manage them. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, employees are increasingly using their personal devices for work purposes. This trend, commonly referred to as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), has led to an increase in the number of mobile devices that need to be managed and secured within an organization. Mobile device management (MDM) solutions provide a centralized platform for managing & securing mobile devices, including the ability to enforce security policies, monitor device usage, and remotely wipe data in case of loss or theft.

As more organizations adopt BYOD policies or provide employees with company-owned mobile devices, the demand for MDM solutions is expected to continue to grow. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile devices has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work has become the norm for many organizations. As employees work from home or other locations outside of the traditional office, the need for MDM solutions to manage and secure employee devices outside of the organization’s network perimeter has increased. However, the mobile device landscape is highly fragmented, with a wide range of operating systems, device types, and versions in use. This fragmentation makes it difficult for MDM solutions to provide comprehensive management and security across all devices.

Thus, considering it a challenging factor in the market. MDM solutions need to support a wide range of operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, as well as different device types, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. They also need to support different versions of these operating systems and devices, which can further complicate the management and security of these devices. To address this challenge, MDM vendors are increasingly focusing on providing cross-platform support for a wide range of operating systems and devices. They are also leveraging technologies, such as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs), to provide more seamless integration with different devices and operating systems.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book – Mobile Device Management, Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Content Management and Mobile Application Management Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Mobile Identity Management Market Growth & Trends

The global mobile identity management market size is expected to reach USD 16.97 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent report from Grand View Research, Inc. Mobile Identity Management (MIM) solutions are becoming increasingly important as more employees use mobile devices to access company data and applications. With the advent of mobile workforces and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) regulations, MIM solutions provide organizations with a secure and practical approach to managing user identities and accessing company resources on mobile devices.The increased adoption of mobile devices and the necessity for safe access to corporate resources from these devices are projected to drive demand for MIM solutions. Furthermore, as more organizations migrate to cloud-based services, MIM solutions will safeguard access to such services.

Mobile device management (MDM) capabilities, which are frequently included in MIM systems, enable organizations to put security limits on mobile devices, such as mandating encryption and limiting access to applications and data. An essential security component of Mobile Identity Management (MIM) is two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of security on top of a username and password. 2FA provides additional security to guard against unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems by providing an additional layer of authentication. Cyber dangers are more likely to affect mobile devices than traditional desktop or laptop PCs. MIM provides security features, including multi-factor authentication, mobile device management, and secure data transit to guard against these risks.

Additionally, mobile device management (MDM) includes several features that let businesses control and safeguard mobile devices. MIM systems frequently incorporate MDM capabilities like remote wipes, device encryption, and app management to improve mobile device security and compliance. Organizations make sure that users may safely access resources from their devices thanks to the development of remote work and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) rules. MIM systems offer the necessary security components for supporting BYOD guidelines and remote work. Security threats, complexity, device fragmentation, user privacy concerns, and regulatory requirements are some of the difficulties organizations encounter while implementing MIM systems. MIM solutions can be challenging to deploy and manage when connected with other systems like identity and access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM).

Go through the table of content of Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Enterprise Mobility Management industry are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Broadcom, Inc.

AppTec GmbH

VMware, Inc.

Citrix Systems

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter