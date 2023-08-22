Lucintel Forecasts Lithium Hydride Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the lithium hydride market is projected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2028 from $3.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of lithium hydride as a reducing agent and desiccant and growing adoption of these materials for hydrogen storage and fuel cells in various applications.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in lithium hydride market by product type (0.95, 0.97, 0.99, and others), application (raw material, hydrogen storage material, desiccant, reducing agent, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“0.99 market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the lithium hydride market is segmented into 0.95, 0.97, 0.99, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the 0.99 market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the significant use of lithium hydride with a purity of 99% for reducing agents in chemical reactions, high storage capacity, and a variety of industrial applications.

“Within the lithium hydride market, the raw material segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the raw material segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of this compound as raw material in chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

“Asia pacific will dominate the lithium hydride market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lithium hydride for improved energy storage in the developing countries and growing usage of this material in the production of ceramics and electrical tubes in the region.

Major players of lithium hydride market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Rockwood Lithium, ESPI Metals, Dalchem, Tianjin Daofu, and Ganfeng Lithium are among the major lithium hydride providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

