Lucintel Forecasts Recreational Vehicle Composite Panel Market to Reach $763.6 Million by 2028

According to the recent study the recreational vehicle composite panel market is projected to reach an estimated $763.6 million by 2028 from $560.0 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles, increasing inclination towards composite panels in RVs in place of conventional wood panels, and rising preference for using RVs for camping vacations.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in recreational vehicle composite panel market by product type (towable RV and motorized RV), application (sidewall panel, slide-out panel, roof panel, and floor panel), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Towable market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the recreational vehicle composite panel market is segmented into towable RV and motorized RV. Lucintel forecasts that the towable market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the considerable use of these RVs as both camping and traveling and increasing demand for towable RVs owing to their advantages, such as being affordable, simple to use and maintain, and able to be towed by a range of vehicles.

“Within the recreational vehicle composite panel market, the sidewall panel segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the sidewall panel segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing installation of these panels to support RV roof structure.

“North America will dominate the recreational vehicle composite panel market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing investment by manufacturers and growing popularity of RVs among elderly populations who prefer to travel in luxury and comfort in this region.

Major players of recreational vehicle composite panel market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Crane Composites, LAMILUX Heinrich Strunz, Hanwha Adzel, US Liner Company, and Glasteel are among the major recreational vehicle composite panel providers.

