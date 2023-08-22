Lucintel Forecasts Polyphenylene Sulfide Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the polyphenylene sulfide market is projected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2028 from $1.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing usage of PPS in automotive components owing to its properties, such as corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, and easy moldability, and growing requirement for lightweight vehicles manufactured with light polymer as it ensures greater fuel economy, excellent heat resistance, and emits less pollutants.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyphenylene sulfide market by product type (linear PPS, cured PPS, and branched PPS), application (automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, coatings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Linear PPS market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the polyphenylene sulfide market is segmented into inear PPS, cured PPS, and branched PPS. Lucintel forecasts that the linear PPS market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its extensive use to produce filter bags for the industrial sector including fire stations and duct chambers.

“Within the polyphenylene sulfide market, the automotive  segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the huge demand for lightweight vehicles and growing application of PPS to lighten weight and enhance stability in engine components.

“Asia pacific will dominate the polyphenylene sulfide market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the existence of significant manufacturing centers with modern equipment in the region and huge demand for Sedans and UVs (utility vehicle) in China.

Major players of polyphenylene sulfide market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DIC, Solvay, Lion Idemitsu Composites, Toray Industries, and Tosoh are among the major polyphenylene sulfide providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

