Leather Goods Sector: Leather Automotive Accessories Market to achieve CAGR of 7.3% by 2030

The global Leather Goods industry generated over USD 242.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s leather goods industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Leather Footwear Market Growth & Trends

The global Leather Footwear Market size is registering an estimated CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising inclination toward outdoor activities is one of the major drivers contributing to the market’s growth. Sports such as golf & hockey, outdoor activities like hiking & cycling, and indoor activities like gymming have always been popular among men, spurring the demand for men’s leather athletic footwear. The leather footwear offers high breathability, durability, and comfort to the feet while performing agile movements during exercise. Additionally, the increasing number of product launches catering to specific sports categories will support boosting market growth.

The increasing tendency of men from all age groups to spend on leather products is fueling the growth of the leather footwear market. Moreover, the growing popularity of fashionable, durable, and comfortable footwear that allows men to flaunt their style has further spurred product demand. Children’s footwear has witnessed a transition from soft dressing to trend-led products, owing to the expanding role of fashion in the children’s apparel and footwear buying process, which has increased the frequency of purchases. Thus, with the rising number of purchases, manufacturers are developing leather footwear in various designs and comfort levels considering the latest fashion trends including printed leather shoes to allure the consumers.

Leather Apparel Market Growth and Trends

The global Leather Apparel Market size is registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Continuously evolving personal grooming as well as fashion habits among men and women along with the subsequent demand for comfort wear, has been driving this market growth. Rising product availability with a range of unique designs, color combinations, prints, and customized designs in leather shirts for men has been driving segment growth. Furthermore, the increased preference among men for leather shirts that are lightweight and come with customized designs to add distinction to the clothing has resulted in higher penetration of leather shirts for men.

Rising trend of leather pants that are significantly softer and more comfortable to wear than jeans has boosted the concept of leather pants among men. Consumers are willing to try products that are new in the market in terms of design and this outlook has gradually enthused many manufacturers to come up with variations in material, color, and size of the jackets and coats made for men. Manufacturing brands operating in the leather apparel market have been considering it a great opportunity and hence, have been designing products to cater to the consumer segment.

