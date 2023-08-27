Introducing Magus OST Converter Version 2.2: Elevating OST to a New Dimension

Bangalore, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Magus Software, a trailblazing developer in the realm of Email Migration tools, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of Magus OST Converter Version 2.2. This latest iteration of their flagship OST conversion software comes packed with a slew of innovative features that promise to revolutionize the way users experience and interact with their OST files.

Unleash the Power of Migration: Magus OST Converter 2.2

Magus OST Converter has established itself as a cornerstone solution for converting OST files to various formats without compromising the overall data. With the release of Version 2.2, Magus Software takes OST conversion to an unprecedented level, introducing a series of groundbreaking enhancements that cater to the diverse needs of data migration requirements by professionals, and home users alike.

Key Features of Magus OST Converter Version 2.2:

Multiple File Naming Options: Magus OST Converter 2.2 allows users to tailor their file naming experience according to their preferences. Whether you’re a stickler for organization or a home user seeking easy management, this feature empowers you to craft filenames that are both meaningful and manageable.

Support for Multiple File Formats: Never again will you be limited by format restrictions. Magus OST Converter 2.2 boasts an expanded repertoire of supported file formats, enabling seamless conversion from OST to PST, MBOX, EML, EMLX, and more. Experience the freedom to choose the format that best suits your needs.

User-Friendly Interface: The new version maintains the user-friendly interface Magus Software is renowned for. Intuitive controls and a streamlined design make navigating the software a breeze, regardless of your technical expertise.

Preserve Meta Data: Magus Software takes pride in preserving the Meat properties of your emails throughout the conversion process. Version 2.2 continues this tradition, ensuring that your converted files seem a replica of the source emails.

Quotes from the Team:

“Magus OST Converter Version 2.2 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. We believe in empowering our users with the tools they need to harness the true potential of their PST files,” says Amy James, Founder & CEO at Magus Software.

Pricing and Availability:

Magus OST Converter Version 2.2 is available now at https://www.magustools.com/ost-conversion/pst.php. The software is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems. Users can choose between a free trial version with limited features or opt for the full version, which includes all features and ongoing support, for just $29. Special discounts are available for bulk licenses and educational institutions.

About Magus Software:

Magus Software is a leading software development company specializing in multimedia tools that empower users to explore the possibilities of audio and visual content. With a history of delivering cutting-edge solutions, Magus Software is committed to enhancing the digital experience for both professionals and enthusiasts.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Deven Malik | Marketing Head | support@magustools.com

Note: The information provided in this press release is accurate as of the publication date. Features, pricing, and availability are subject to change.