Bristol, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a global leader in thread and textile manufacturing, is proud to introduce Coats Signal Soft, a sewing and embroidery thread for applications in fashion. With a distinctive retro-reflective quality, this thread has the ability to reflect light back to its source upon exposure. This exceptional feature guarantees visibility, even in low-light conditions.

Retro-reflective materials are often worn by pedestrians, cyclists and workers who need to be visible in dark or low-light conditions. Coats Signal Soft offers enhanced visibility to products made out of it, and the thread has good sewability. These threads can be used to make fashionable items. The thread’s finer ticket size, soft texture and pliability lend themselves to ornamental embroidery on clothing materials, contributing to the artistic ingenuity of garment design.

Features & Benefits:

Smooth sewing: The thread’s lubricated finish ensures seamless stitching.

Day-to-night visibility: In daylight, the thread appears silver, but it turns white when light shines on it in lowly lit conditions, enhancing visibility.

Versatile for decorative sewing: The fine size and softness of the thread make it ideal for ornamental embroidery on clothing materials.

High reflectivity: When light hits the thread, it becomes highly visible and reflects a significant amount of light.

Meets safety standards: The thread meets the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, CLASS I, ensuring its quality and safety.

Coats Signal Soft thread is perfect for high-visibility fashion applications. However, it’s not suitable for safety clothing that needs to meet specific reflectivity standards.

For more information about Coats’ Signal Soft-sewing and embroidery thread for fashion applications, please visit – https://www.coats.com/en/products/threads/signal/signal-soft.

About the Author:

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provide complementary and value-adding products, services and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.