Coats Sets a New Standard with Gral EcoVerde AS for Apparel: Neat seam appearance for apparel sewing thread.

Bristol, UK, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a prominent figure in thread and textile manufacturing on a global scale, is delighted to introduce the groundbreaking product Gral EcoVerde AS. Gral EcoVerde AS for Apparel is made from 100% recycled polyester and features low friction lubrication, excellent loop formation, and consistent stitch formation. These properties combine to produce a smooth, even seam that is both visually appealing and durable.

The low friction lubrication in Gral EcoVerde AS for Apparel helps to reduce the friction between the thread and the needle, which helps to prevent the thread from fraying or breaking. This results in a smooth, even seam that is less likely to unravel.

Gral EcoVerde AS for Apparel represents a breakthrough in sustainable threads for apparel manufacturing. It is designed to minimise environmental impact while upholding the highest quality standards. The thread is crafted using eco-friendly materials and processes, ensuring reduced water consumption, a lower carbon footprint, and decreased energy usage.

GRAL Ecoverde AS maintains the exceptional quality and reliability that Coats is renowned for. It is well-suited for diverse applications, including apparel sewing, offering consistent stitching and durability. Brands and manufacturers can seamlessly infuse sustainability into their products while leveraging the expertise and reputation of Coats.

Coats is committed to providing customers with sustainable sewing thread solutions. The thread exemplifies the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing environmental practices, ensuring a more sustainable and responsible future for the textile sector. The company believe that this thread will help apparel manufacturers reduce their environmental impact and improve the quality of their products. To learn more about GRAL Ecoverde AS and its sustainable benefits, please visit the website’s product page. https://www.coats.com/en/products/threads/gral/gral-ecoverde-as-for-apparel

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provide complementary and value-adding products, services and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.