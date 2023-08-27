Interventional Oncology Accreditation Programme IASIOS Continues To Reach New Heights

VIENNA, Austria, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — The only accreditation system of its kind has nearly tripled its network of esteemed interventional oncology centres worldwide since launching in 2021.

The International Accreditation System for Interventional Oncology Services (IASIOS) is taking the world by storm with its exceptional growth and expansion, revolutionizing the landscape of patient care in the field of interventional oncology.

IASIOS, the esteemed membership-based accreditation, is raising the bar for quality assurance in the realm of Interventional Oncology (IO). It’s no wonder that global interventional oncologists are flocking to be a part of this prestigious network, which sets unparalleled standards for excellence in patient care.

Developed to recognize facilities that adhere to the CIRSE Standards of Quality Assurance in Interventional Oncology, IASIOS has become the beacon of quality and trust in the field.

What sets IASIOS apart is its multi-tiered accreditation system. Facilities can earn the Enrolled Seal by actively implementing necessary changes to meet the core criteria required for accreditation. Upon successfully demonstrating compliance with the core criteria through the IASIOS application process, facilities are awarded the prestigious Accredited Seal. For those that go above and beyond to meet both core and extended criteria, the ultimate recognition comes in the form of the Centre of Excellence Seal.

The heart of IASIOS beats strong with its dedicated and renowned Steering Board and Committee. The system is further supported by a network of representatives from leading IO hospitals across the globe adding the touch of collaboration that propels IASIOS to greater heights. Moreover, with support from over 40 interventional radiology societies worldwide, the IASIOS community becomes a formidable force driving advancements in interventional oncology and patient care.

Since its public launch in 2021, IASIOS has experienced exponential growth. Starting with just 12 participating facilities, IASIOS now boasts over 40 facilities. IASIOS Accredited Centre Seals have been awarded to 15 centres from countries spanning Australia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UK. Now, in 2023, the excitement reaches a crescendo as IASIOS makes its mark in new territories, welcoming facilities from South America, the USA, the UAE, Belgium and Ireland to its illustrious network.

What truly sets IASIOS apart is its commitment to empowering its member facilities. Through the implementation of the membership annual benefits program, IASIOS offers a plethora of initiatives for career and professional development, networking, mentorship, workshops, promotion, recognition, and valuable survey opportunities. This concerted effort aims to elevate the standard of care for a greater number of cancer patients worldwide.

Enrollment is open for all facilities seeking to embark on a journey of excellence in interventional oncology. Join the movement shaping the future of patient care and become a part of the ever-expanding IASIOS community.

For more information and to get started, visit their website at www.iasios.org or reach out to the IASIOS team directly at office@iasios.org. Don’t miss this chance to lead the charge in transforming patient care in interventional oncology. Register now!

