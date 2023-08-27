1 International Bestselling Authors Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster release their new book “Elite Online Publishing Strategic Writing System” with Success

Sandy, UT, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Authors Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster joined the ranks of bestselling authors once again on Amazon with their new book, Elite Online Publishing Strategic Writing System: Write Your Book to Build Your Business which was released Tuesday, Aug 15th, 2023, on Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached #1 National Bestseller on Amazon in FOUR categories in the USA. Including Writing Skills in Advertising, Business Writing Skills, Authorship, and Business Aspects. They also hit FOUR #1 Hot New Release Categories in USA.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Are you feeling the pain of struggling to effectively write a book that can truly build your business? Do you find yourself agitated by the challenges of crafting a strategic writing system that converts readers into loyal customers? Look no further! Our comprehensive book, “Strategic Writing System: How to Write Your Book to Build Your Business,” is the ultimate solution you’ve been searching for.

In this powerful guide, we reveal the secrets of creating a book that not only showcases your expertise but also drives growth for your business. Say goodbye to the frustration of poorly written books that fail to resonate with your audience. This book is designed to transform your writing skills and elevate your brand to new heights.

Benefits of Having This Book:

Unleash Your Writing Potential : Learn the art of persuasive writing and captivate your readers from the first page to the last. Master the techniques that will make your book a must-read for your target audience.

: Learn the art of persuasive writing and captivate your readers from the first page to the last. Master the techniques that will make your book a must-read for your target audience. Boost Your Business: Discover how a well-crafted book can be a game-changer for your business. Use your writing as a powerful marketing tool to attract new clients and customers.

Discover how a well-crafted book can be a game-changer for your business. Use your writing as a powerful marketing tool to attract new clients and customers. Establish Your Authority: Position yourself as an expert in your industry by sharing your knowledge and insights in a compelling and engaging manner.

Position yourself as an expert in your industry by sharing your knowledge and insights in a compelling and engaging manner. Build Customer Loyalty: Create a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits your next book, product, or service. Transform readers into brand advocates who spread the word about your business.

Create a loyal fan base that eagerly awaits your next book, product, or service. Transform readers into brand advocates who spread the word about your business. Increase Sales and Revenue: A successful book can lead to increased sales and revenue streams, setting you on a path to financial success. Learn the top 20 ways to monetize your book and maximize your revenue.

A successful book can lead to increased sales and revenue streams, setting you on a path to financial success. Learn the top 20 ways to monetize your book and maximize your revenue. Save Time and Energy: Avoid the common pitfalls of writing and publishing a book by following our proven strategies. Save time, energy, and resources while achieving exceptional results.

What You’ll Gain:

An in-depth understanding of the key components that make a book successful.

Step-by-step guidance on crafting a compelling storyline and engaging narrative.

Strategies to identify and connect with your target audience on a profound level.

Techniques to promote and market your book effectively for maximum impact.

Get inspired with 21 motivational quotes to ignite your marketing genius.

Developed by renowned publishing experts Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson, this system brings together years of experience to empower aspiring authors like you.

Take Action Now: Don’t let the pain of struggling with writing and building your business continue. Embrace the solution that will turn your passion for writing into a lucrative endeavor. With “Strategic Writing System: How to Write Your Book to Build Your Business,” you can transform your life and career.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson are each Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and #1 International Bestselling Authors. Together, they own and operate Elite Online Publishing, Authority in Every Word. With an impressive list of accomplishments, Jenn Foster and Melanie Johnson have achieved remarkable success in their fields. After 15 years as an online digital marketer and web developer, Jenn is the proud owner of Biz Social Marketing Agency, helping a multitude of businesses get to the top of search engine results. Likewise, Melanie has spent many years at the helm of two independent TV stations in Texas, honing skills in media, marketing and advertising that earned her both recognition on camera and behind-the-scenes accomplishment. As panelists at countless conferences around the country, they have shared their invaluable expertise with industry professionals. On top of this impressive list of feats, they have managed to publish over 3000 books under their own imprint and have helped over 200 individuals publish books. As frequent guests invited to speak on panels at prestigious conferences nationwide, they also host two popular podcasts: Elite Expert Insider and Elite Publishing Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and several other outlets. Both women are single moms that enjoy spending time with their children traveling and exploring the great outdoors.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast or the Elite Publishing Podcast.

