Enhancing Smiles and Functionality: Introducing Surgical Orthodontics at Bateman Orthodontics

Rochester, NY, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Bateman Orthodontics, a leading provider of exceptional orthodontic care in Rochester, is thrilled to announce the addition of Surgical Orthodontics to its comprehensive range of services. This cutting-edge approach combines the expertise of orthodontics and oral surgery to address complex dental issues, achieving optimal oral health and stunning smiles for our patients.

Surgical Orthodontics, also known as Orthognathic Surgery, is a specialized branch of dentistry designed to correct severe jaw irregularities and malocclusions that cannot be fully resolved through traditional orthodontic treatments alone. It is a transformative solution for patients dealing with problems such as misaligned jaws, overbites, underbites, and significant facial imbalances.

Dr. Jeremy, a highly skilled and experienced orthodontist at Bateman Orthodontics, emphasizes the importance of Surgical Orthodontics in providing comprehensive care for patients with complex dental issues. Dr. Jeremy states, “Surgical Orthodontics can be life-changing for individuals experiencing functional challenges or self-esteem issues due to their dental condition. By combining orthodontic treatment and corrective jaw surgery, we can achieve harmonious facial aesthetics, proper dental alignment, and improved functionality.”

Key benefits of Surgical Orthodontics at Bateman Orthodontics:

Personalized Treatment Plans:

Each patient receives a customized treatment plan, tailored to their specific needs and dental condition. Our team of experts conducts thorough evaluations, utilizing state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, including advanced 3D imaging, to accurately diagnose the issue and plan the most effective treatment.

Multi-disciplinary Approach:

Our highly skilled team collaborates closely with oral and maxillofacial surgeons to provide a seamless, multi-disciplinary approach to surgical orthodontic treatment. This ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care throughout the entire process.

Enhanced Aesthetics and Confidence:

Surgical Orthodontics not only corrects functional issues but also improves facial symmetry and appearance. This can lead to a significant boost in self-confidence and a more positive self-image.

Improved Dental Function:

Misaligned jaws and malocclusions can lead to difficulties in chewing, speaking, and even breathing. Surgical Orthodontics addresses these functional problems, enhancing overall oral health and quality of life.

Long-Term Results:

Surgical Orthodontics offers long-lasting results that can positively impact a patient’s oral health and well-being for a lifetime.

Patients seeking Surgical Orthodontics at Bateman Orthodontics can expect to receive compassionate care, guided by the latest advancements in orthodontic and surgical techniques. Our commitment to excellence, patient satisfaction, and continuous education sets us apart as a premier provider of orthodontic solutions in the Rochester area.

If you or someone you know is facing complex dental issues requiring specialized care, we invite you to schedule a consultation with Dr. Jeremy to explore the transformative possibilities of Surgical Orthodontics.

About Bateman Orthodontics:

Bateman Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic center in Rochester, dedicated to providing patients of all ages with outstanding dental care. Our team of experienced orthodontists and dental professionals is committed to utilizing the latest technology and techniques to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients. From traditional braces to clear aligners and now Surgical Orthodontics, we offer a comprehensive range of treatments to meet every individual’s unique needs.