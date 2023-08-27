Paris, France, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group cordially invites you to participate in the “6th Edition of World Congress on Infectious Diseases (Infection 2024),” a hybrid event that will take place in Paris, France from JUNE 24-26, 2024.

The theme of INFECTION 2024, the Infectious Diseases Conferences 2024, is “Eradicating Infectious Disease Through Ascension in Research.” This congress aims to provide a platform for showcasing the most recent scientific advancements and research methodologies in the field of Infectious Diseases Conferences and virology. It seeks to foster collaborations among researchers and actively encourage the participation of young scientists.

The Infectious Diseases Meetings will cover a diverse range of topics, including the application of virology and epidemiology, as well as the development of virtual plant models. By attending this event, participants will have the opportunity to stay updated on the latest advancements in the field of Infection Conferences. They will also explore the potential of these advancements in improving disease management, enhancing infection control measures, and contributing to the sustainability of Infection Conferences 2024.

Conference Full Name: 6th Edition of World Congress on Infectious Diseases

Conference Short Name: INFECTION 2024

Conference Theme: “Eradicating Infectious Disease Through Ascension in Research”

Dates: JUNE 24-26, 2024

Conference Venue: Paris, France

Event Mode: Hybrid Event: Both Onsite and online versions / Virtual

