APS Fulfillment, Inc. Brokers Deal with DHL for Cost-Effective International Shipping

Miami, FL, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — APS Fulfillment, Inc. (www.APSFulfillment.com), one of the nation’s leading cost-effective shipping and fulfillment companies, is proud to announce a new deal with DHL, a leader in international courier services. This deal will allow APS’s customers to benefit from cost-effective and fast international shipping rates.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with DHL,” says Jack Lombardi, Director of Sales and Operations at APS Fulfillment, Inc. “Our customers have been asking for more cost-effective options when it comes to international shipments and we are happy that we can now offer them exactly that.”

DHL has long been a leader in international courier services and their reputation for quality service is well-known. This agreement further cements APS Fulfilment’s commitment to helping its clients save money while still getting the quality service they need for their business operations. By partnering with DHL, customers now have access to up to 60% discounts on their international orders.

“Typically, customers are deterred from completing purchases when they see high shipping fees associated with international orders,” says Lombardi. “The addition of DHL as an option helps us pass along savings to clients that then translate into higher checkout rates on their shopping carts.”

APS Fulfillment, Inc. is one of the United States’ leading cost-effective shipping and fulfillment companies, offering affordable and real-time fulfillment services to small, medium, and large companies. Over the years, APS Fulfillment, Inc. has invested heavily in state-of-the-art warehouse management software (WMS) that allows businesses to connect to their e-commerce store and automate the warehousing, prep, pick, and pack, shipping, and warehousing of their products. More information on APS Fulfillment, Inc. is available by visiting the firm’s web site at www.APSFulfillment.com or by calling 954-582-7450.