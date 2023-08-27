ShipGlobal amongst Top International Logistics & Shipping Company in Inc. Magazine’s 2023 List of fastest 5000 in USA.

New York, USA, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — ShipGlobal, a prominent international logistics, exclusive Amazon SPN Partner and shipping company, has once again achieved a remarkable feat. The company secured a position on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the second consecutive year. This year’s achievement is particularly notable, with ShipGlobal moving to an impressive rank. This accomplishment aligns closely with ShipGlobal’s exceptional performance in the Inc. 5000-Northeast rankings.

Amar Lingala, the CEO of ShipGlobal, shared his thoughts on this significant milestone, emphasising the consistent dedication to sustainable growth that underpins the company’s year-on-year success. He attributed this achievement to the collective efforts of the company’s dedicated team and loyal clients, underscoring their hard work as pivotal to achieving this honour within a mere year of making their debut on the Inc. 5000 list. Lingala, a seasoned logistics expert comes with an shiping experience of around 30 years and has expanded ShipGlobal to 50+ countries.

As ShipGlobal continues to grow ahead, the CEO’s vision for the future shines brightly. Lingala expressed enthusiasm about the company’s trajectory, envisioning it as a trailblazer among cross-border ecommerce logistics enterprises. The goal is to extend their reach to over 195 countries across five continents, offering seamless, cost-effective, and innovative cross border shipping, warehousing, and logistics solutions to businesses ranging from B2B and B2C to D2C. Stay updated with ShipGlobal’s latest developments by connecting with them on LinkedIn and exploring their YouTube channel.