Lucintel Forecasts Vulcanized Fiber Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the vulcanized fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2028 from $1.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing application of these fiber in the construction and furniture manufacturing industries, increasing consumption of electronics and electrical devices, and expansion of the automotive industry across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in vulcanized fiber market by grade (commercial grade, electrical grade, trunk grade, bone grade, abrasive grade, flexible grade, and others), application (electrical, abrasive, textile, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/vulcanized-fiber-market.aspx

“Commercial grade market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on grade, the vulcanized fiber market is segmented into commercial grade, electrical grade, trunk grade, bone grade, abrasive grade, flexible grade, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the commercial grade market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing consumption of vulcanized fiber in various applications, such as insulation, furniture manufacturing, and farming tools.

“Within the vulcanized fiber market, the electrical segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the electrical segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing consumption of consumer electronics, such as home appliances, cell phones, laptops, and gaming gadgets, and growing safety concerns regarding electricity wires to reduce electric shocks globally.

“North America will dominate the vulcanized fiber market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing electronic industry and the presence of furniture manufacturers in the region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/vulcanized-fiber-market.aspx

Major players of vulcanized fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. New Process Fibre Company, Atlantic Gasket Corporation, Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co, Dante Bertoni Srl, and Sachsenröder are among the major vulcanized fiber providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/vulcanized-fiber-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Fire Resistant Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/fire-resistant-market.aspx

China Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/china-glass-fiber-market.aspx

India Glass Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/india-glass-fiber-market.aspx

Aramid Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/aramid-fiber-market.aspx

Glass Fiber in the Global Automotive Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-automotive-composites-market.aspx

Advance Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/advanced-composites-market.aspx

Polyamide Resin Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Carbon Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Glass Fiber Reinforced Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic-market.aspx

Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-non-woven-textile-market.aspx