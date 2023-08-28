Lucintel Forecasts Fire Resistant Fabric Market to Reach $5.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the fire resistant fabric market is projected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2028 from $3.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing the demand for fire-resistant in oil and gas and defense industries and increasing government regulations related to safety of workers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in fire resistant fabric market by type (FR cotton and FR viscose), inherent (aramid and PBI), application (apparel and non-apparel), end use industry (industrial, defense & public safety services, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Apparel market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the fire resistant fabric market is segmented into apparel and non-apparel. Lucintel forecasts that the apparel market is expected to remain the largest segment due to it being highly used in hazardous and dangerous work locations like battlefield and mining sites.

“Within the fire resistant fabric market, the industrial segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas and chemical industries so as to ensure safety of workers and prevent fire hazards.

“Asia pacific will dominate the fire resistant fabric market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the high economic growth rate, expansion of industrial sector and increasing investment across industries, such as automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military.

Major players of fire resistant fabric market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DuPont De, Kaneka Corporation, PBI Performance Products, Royal TenCate, Teijin, Westex By Milliken, Huntsman Corporation, Lenzing, Solvay, and W. L. Gore Associates are among the major fire resistant fabric providers.

