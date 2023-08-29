TheTopTens Ranks SunTec Data Among the Top Data Cleansing Companies in 2023

New Delhi, India, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — SunTec Data, a leading data support, BPO (business process outsourcing), BPM (business process management), and KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) company has earned a significant accolade. TheTopTens, a renowned website known for its user-voted top ten listings, has positioned SunTec Data as one of the top data cleansing companies in its 2023 report.

Since its inception in 2005, TheTopTens has been a trusted platform for users seeking reliable and verified service providers and products across diverse industries. With a vast repository of over 200,000 lists, the platform empowers users to cast their votes, contribute their opinions, and engage in discussions, enabling them to identify the most reputable players in various domains. Being featured among the top companies on this platform is a result of the exceptional services and client-oriented approach of SunTec Data.

“It feels amazing to know that our hard work is getting valued in the industry. When companies use messy databases with inaccurate information, missing entries, or duplicate fields, it hampers their ability to make informed decisions. What we do is we give them clean and coherent databases real quick. Our big idea is to turn that data into a useful form that can help businesses achieve their objective, whatever that may be,” said Mr Rohit Bhateja, Director-Digital, SunTec Data. He added, “we believe that accurate and well-maintained data is the cornerstone of successful decision-making and sustainable business growth.”

This acknowledgment by TheTopTens reflects not only the company’s expertise in data management but also its commitment to helping businesses get accurate and ready-to-analyze datasets. SunTec Data helps businesses with reliable, accurate, and complete data using effective data cleansing services. Apart from that, the company also provides comprehensive data support solutions including:

Data Collection

Data Enrichment

Healthcare Data Support

eCommerce Data Entry

Data Mining

As businesses grapple with increasing volumes, and the need for accurate and reliable data support solutions grows, SunTec Data remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering superior data cleansing services.

About SunTec Data

SunTec Data is a leading provider of data, BPO/BPM, and KPO services. Backed by a team of over 700 data experts, the company has acquired a diverse clientele spanning retail, healthcare, finance, eCommerce, and publishing. It offers a comprehensive range of services that enable businesses to streamline data management, enhance data quality, and gain valuable insights for strategic decision-making.