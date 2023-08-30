GSB Carpets Offers Emergency Water Damage Restoration for Benett Springs Homeowners

Benett Springs, Australia, 2023-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Carpets, a leading provider of flooring and restoration services in Benett Springs, announced today that it now offers emergency water damage restoration services for residential and commercial property owners in Benett Springs and surrounding areas. The company’s team of certified water damage restoration technicians are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assess flood damage, extract standing water, and dry out properties to minimize loss and prevent the growth of mold and mildew.

“When a property has been flooded, time is of the essence to prevent permanent damage,” said owner of GSB Carpets. “Our emergency response team is equipped to respond quickly, day or night, to assess the situation, extract the water, and begin the drying and dehumidification process as soon as possible.

The GSB Carpets water damage restoration process includes:

•A prompt response to assess the damage within 1 hour of a call.

Water extraction using powerful pumps and vacuums to remove standing water.•Structural drying and dehumidification using industrial air movers and dehumidifiers to stop the spread of moisture and dry the property.

Moisture detection using infrared cameras and moisture meters to identify trapped water in walls, floors, and ceilings.•Mold prevention and remediation using disinfectants and mold inhibitors to prevent the growth of mold and mildew. •Permanent repairs of any damage to walls, floors, and other structures. •Pack-out and storage of belongings, as needed. •Insurance claim assistance to help property owners through the insurance claims process.

With more than 10 years of experience providing water damage restoration services in Benett Springs, GSB Carpets has the knowledge, equipment, and certifications to properly restore residential and commercial properties after water damage events. For emergency water damage assistance, call GSB Carpets at 0412893104 or visit the website.

About GSB Carpets

GSB Carpets is a full-service flooring and restoration company serving Benett Springs, and surrounding areas. In addition to carpet, tile, laminate and hardwood flooring sales and installation, GSB Carpets provides emergency water damage restoration and mold remediation services for residential and commercial properties. The company has served the Benett Springs community for over 10 years. For more information, visit website.

Moreover, GSB Carpets offers same-day repair service, and they are committed to providing the best customer experience possible. They are also highly transparent about their pricing, so customers can be sure that they are getting a fair and reasonable price for their repairs.. They also use the latest technologies and specialist tools to ensure the best results.

