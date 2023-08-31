Agile Cold Storage Chooses Delaware for $170M Cold-Storage Facility that will Bring 130 New Jobs to Claymont over Next Five Years

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Georgia-based Agile Cold Storage has chosen Claymont, Delaware, as the location for a 275,000-square-foot cold-storage facility to help meet growing demand from North American food manufacturers, processers and growers. The project will create 130 new jobs and involve capital investment of more than $170 million over two phases across the next five years.

Agile Cold specializes in blast freezing, layer/case picking, cross docking, export services, tempering and e-commerce and offers automation in warehouse receiving, storage and shipping and a multi-temperature storage network suitable for a wide variety of inventory. The company’s Agile Cold Claymont division will locate in First State Crossing, a currently brownfield property that previously was a steel mill, along Naamans Road.

Positions there will include management and supervisors, general laborers, forklift operators, inventory control, customer service and maintenance. Additional jobs are likely to be added by partner service providers associated with the facility.

“We are excited that Agile Cold Storage is choosing Delaware for its next facility. This will create good jobs and economic investment in Claymont,” said Governor John Carney. “Their operations will build on Delaware’s strong foundation in food manufacturing and transportation, helping our region’s supply chain.”

The company, which was founded in 2020, operates two facilities in the Metro Atlanta area and is planning a third in Macon. Adding an automated multi-temperature warehouse in Delaware will allow Agile Cold to expand into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast markets and help meet growing proximity-related demands for fresh, refrigerated and frozen foods and more frequent deliveries. It also will provide much-needed modern infrastructure to a food supply chain challenged by aging, outdated and energy-inefficient cold storage that lacks the height, column spacing and multi-temperature zones required by modern food suppliers.

In addition, the project will bring long-sought investment and industry to Claymont – a community still affected by past industrial closings. It also will support business at the Port of Wilmington and future operations at the proposed port expansion at Edgemoor.

“We are thankful to Agile Cold Storage for choosing New Castle County for their location,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We’re especially excited about the addition of more than 100 jobs to the area.”

Delaware Prosperity Partnership engaged with Agile Cold over the last year as it considered possible sites in Delaware and surrounding states for its Northeast/Mid-Atlantic expansion. Today, DPP supported the company’s request to the Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $510,500 and a Capital Expenditures Grant of up to $4.05 million from the Delaware Strategic Fund. Distribution of these grants is dependent upon the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved Agile Cold’s request.

“During the past two years, we have worked closely with Delaware officials who recognized the need for modernized cold storage and the benefits that it offers, including job creation and improved supply chain efficiencies,” said Don Schoenl, Agile Cold Storage president and CEO. “We are grateful to local and state representatives for their professionalism and commitment. Agile is looking forward to hiring our team members and servicing our customers starting next summer.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) is the nonprofit public/private organization that leads Delaware’s statewide economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent.

About Agile Cold Storage

Headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, Agile Cold Storage (agilecoldstorage.com) offers diversified storage and logistics solutions customized to fit client needs. The company aims to deliver better, faster and more cost-efficient supply chain solutions while maintaining a commitment to upholding the highest level of customer service. Focusing on safety and service, Agile partners with North American food manufacturers, processers and growers in need of temperature-controlled warehouses to service their customers and brings proven technologies and flexible problem-solving to assist in resolving supply chain challenges.