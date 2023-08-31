The Bistro’s Irresistible $15 Lunch Specials: Belmore’s Best Deal

🌟 The Bistro Unveils Irresistible $15 Lunch Specials – A Culinary Delight in Canterbury League Club Belmore! 🌟

Belmore, NSW, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — The Bistro at Canterbury League Club is excited to introduce its latest culinary extravaganza – 15$ lunch specials at the bistro, designed to tantalize your taste buds without breaking the bank.

At The Bistro nestled within the heart of Belmore, we understand the importance of enjoying a delightful lunch without worrying about the cost. Our team of expert chefs has meticulously crafted a mouthwatering selection of dishes to cater to our cherished Belmore community.

Indulge Your Palate with Our Exquisite Selection:

🍝 Beef Lasagne with House Salad 🥗

Dive into layers of rich, cheesy beef lasagne served with a refreshing house salad. An Italian classic that promises perfection in every bite.

🍲 Sweet Chilli & Sour Pork Strips with Steamed Rice 🍚

Experience an explosion of sweet and sour goodness with succulent pork strips, glazed in a tantalizing sweet chili sauce, served with fluffy steamed rice.

🍖 Lamb Sausages with Mash, Peas & Gravy 🥔

Savor juicy lamb sausages accompanied by creamy mashed potatoes, tender peas, and a generous drizzle of gravy, for a hearty and comforting meal.

🦐 Seafood Basket with Chips & Tartare Sauce 🍟

Calling all seafood enthusiasts! Dive into a delightful assortment of crispy seafood delights served with golden chips and zesty tartare sauce.

Limited Time Offer – Don’t Miss Out!

These delectable $15 Lunch Specials are available for a limited time. Visit The Bistro at Canterbury League Club and embark on a culinary journey that will leave your taste buds dancing with delight.

Details:

Location: Canterbury League Club, 26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW 2192, Australia

Opening Hours:

LUNCH

Mon – Sat: 12 PM – 2 PM

Sun: 12 PM – 3 PM

DINNER

Sun – Thurs: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Fri – Sat: 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM (*Last orders taken at closing time)

Bonus: Complimentary Beverage Included!

To make this dining experience even more exceptional, each lunch special includes a complimentary beverage, ensuring you enjoy a complete meal for just $15.

Spread the Word and Join Us!

We invite you to bring your appetite and your friends to The Bistro at Canterbury League Club. Share this news with your lunch buddies and be part of this extraordinary culinary journey.

Don’t Miss Out on This Limited Time Offer!

Join us at The Bistro in Belmore and experience culinary perfection at an unbeatable price. Act fast – this offer won’t last forever! 🍽️🤩

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges and a 24-hour health club.

As part of the Canterbury group, Canterbury also operates two clubs nearby – The Lakemba Club and Moxon Sports Club. Our on-site gym, C-Life Health Club, is a fitness leader within our community and offers a wide range of group classes, cardio and weight equipment.

Our Clubs currently employ over 400 employees who work together in different departments including Food & Beverage, Gaming, Functions, Security, IT, Reception, Maintenance, Marketing, Finance, C-Life and Human Resources. Our shared goal – creating memorable experiences for our Members and visitors, but also importantly, be a great place to work!

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.